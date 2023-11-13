Victoria Bus Station closed for six weeks for 'essential' safety works

People waiting for buses outside Victoria station in central London (PA Wire)

Victoria Bus Station will be closed for six weeks to allow for improvement works.

TfL said the bus station would remain closed from Monday until around Friday, December 29.

The closure is necessary for “essential works to improve pedestrian safety and accessibility,” it said.

The Terminus Place entrance to Victoria Tube station will also be closed, with visitors advised to use the Victoria Street Entrance instead.

The changes at Victoria Bus Station (TfL)

TfL said: “All bus routes will continue to run, but temporary changes will be made to the stopping arrangements for routes that currently serve Terminus Place and Victoria bus station.”

Passengers have been encouraged to check their route before they travel on the TfL website.

Victoria Coach Station, 300 metres away on Buckingham Palace Road, is not directly affected by the works.

Many commuter services operate from Victoria Station, including Southern services to parts of south London and Surrey, the Brighton mainline to Brighton, and the Chatham Mainline to Dover.