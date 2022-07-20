Victoria Beckham's 6 tips for looking glam in the heat

Spice up your make-up routine: in its first full year, Victoria Beckham’s beauty range recorded sales of £7.3 million - www.VictoriaBeckham.com

While you may know the former pop star-turned fashion designer Victoria Beckham for her form-fitting dresses in a palette of popping shades, it is her beauty line that’s now considered the real jewel in her crown.

Launching in 2019 as a capsule collection of eye make-up by the self-confessed “beauty junkie”, Victoria Beckham Beauty is now an ever-expanding range of bronzers, blushers, lipsticks and skincare.

Of course, back in the 1990s Beckham, 48, put lip liner and shiny lip gloss on the map, but now she is better known for her subtly bronzed complexion and easy-to-use make-up, which rivals heritage beauty brands that have been around for decades.

In its first full year, Beckham’s beauty range recorded sales of £7.3 million, despite the overall drop in make-up sales nationwide due to the pandemic.

Here, Beckham shares her six rules leading to summer beauty, from skincare to make-up, and her favourite tools to future-proof her skin. And yes, she still loves lip gloss...

Start the day with an ice bath

If I have time, the first thing I do in my beauty routine is submerge my face in an ice bath – a bowl filled with ice and water. I learned this trick from my friend, the facialist Melanie Grant. It reduces any puffiness and inflammation while boosting radiance. In summer, I try to exfoliate a little more than usual, too.

I love starting with the Enzyme Cleanser by Dr Barbara Sturm; it is so gentle and the powder is easy to travel with. Then, I massage my serum into my skin, as well as generous amounts of my moisturiser. I really take my time to press it into my skin, especially in areas where I’m looking for that little extra plumpness.

For my body, I use the Osea body oil. My skin drinks it up and it locks moisture in to keep my skin soft all day long. As a final top off, I dab my Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturizer in Golden onto the tops of my shoulders for a subtle, sun-kissed look.

SPF year-round is essential

After my skincare, I layer on sun protection. The product I use really depends on where I am in the world. When I am in Miami, I like something with a bit of a tint so that I can skip foundation. My favourite is the Skin Insurance SPF 30 by Sarah Chapman.

When I’m in London, I use something that layers well under make-up and doesn’t leave a white cast. Lastly, my tip for keeping your skin fresh throughout the day is to dab on moisturiser over your make-up – it keeps your skin looking hydrated and glowy. It’s a trick I learned in the chair during long photoshoot days.

Beckham’s husband David with their children Romeo, Brooklyn, Cruz and Harper at her 2019 fashion show - WireImage

Invest in LED light therapy

I am really invested in keeping my skin healthy and preserving what I have now, so that I can be the best version of myself, at any age. At home, I try to use the Opera LED Light Therapy Mask a few times a week. It looks a little crazy, but it leaves my skin feeling tighter and reduces the look of any sun spots.

Whenever I can, I see Melanie Grant for a facial at her studio. She is a close friend and has helped me achieve the glowy look that I love in my skin. She was actually the one who introduced me to Professor Augustinus Bader. It was a dream to collaborate with him; his breakthrough TFC8 technology is at the core of each of my skincare products.

My go-to summer make-up routine

In summer, I need my make-up to last. I spend a lot of time outside, so I reach for products that I know won’t melt in the heat. I start by concealing any discoloration around my nose and under my eyes. I love the concealer by Clé de Peau. Next, I frame my eyes by combing out my brows and filling in sparse spots with the Brow Pro Pencil by Eyebrow Queen.

Next, I layer on the blusher in my range, Cheeky Posh. I start by applying the terracotta-nude shade Playground on the high points of my face where the sun hits, including the forehead and the bridge of my nose. Then I blend it out until it melts into my skin.

Then I use Fever, a vibrant poppy shade, on the tops of my cheekbones and up to my temple. I blend this into my hairline. Lastly, I glide my Reflect Highlighter anywhere that I want a little extra glow: cheekbones, nose, Cupid’s bow and along my collarbone.

The eyes (& lips) have it

For my eyes, I can’t go a day without my Instant Brightening Waterline Pencil. It is nearly undetectable, and it just widens and whitens your eyes as if you’ve had a full night’s rest (typically, I am far from it!). If I want to amp up my look for summer evenings, I line my eyes with a bronze liner for the perfect summer smokey eye.

I follow with lashings of mascara – I like my lashes to look well-groomed but never too loud. And finally, a lip. I line my lips with lip liner and then fill in the centre with my Posh Gloss in the shade Bungalow. It is subtle, but it makes my lips look healthy and plump.

Girl power: from left, Mel C, Geri Halliwell, Victoria Beckham, Emma Bunton and Mel B in their 1990s heyday - HULTON ARCHIVE

Never go without bronzer

When it comes to skin, I opt for fewer products that work harder and better. I find that if I take care of my skin, I need very little make-up to cover up. I love going foundation-free, so I will always use bronzer. I’ve always been obsessed with a bronze look, and for me, two shades are key for a believable sun-kissed look.

It’s a trick I learned spending years on set and on stage. I use one shade for all-over warmth, and then a deeper shade to customise my bronze based on where the sun would hit, and add a little extra depth around my cheekbones and jawline. My Matte Bronzing Brick in shade 02 is my perfect shade.

On-the-go essentials

Over the summer months, I spend a lot of time travelling and try to enjoy the summer holidays with the kids. Although this leaves very little time for myself in the morning, I try to pause to treat my skin and apply the basics for make-up. I find my beauty routine very therapeutic. And I never leave home without a lip on-the-go: my lip liner and a few shades of lip gloss are essential.

Get the look

Victoria Beckham's essentials

L-R: Dr. Barbara Sturm Enzyme Cleanser, £50, Cult Beauty; Osea Undaria Algae Body Oil, £48, Revolve; Victoria Beckham Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturizer in Golden, £140, Augustinus Bader; Sarah Chapman Skin Insurance SPF 30, £59, Net-a-Porter; Cheeky Posh Blush Stick in Playground, £36, Victoria Beckham Beauty; Opera LED Light Therapy Mask, £1,467, Pleij; Posh Gloss in Bungalow, £26, Victoria Beckham Beauty; Clé de Peau Concealer Stick, £54, Cult Beauty; Eyebrow Queen Brow Pro Pencil, £22, Look Fantastic; Matte Bronzing Brick, £52, Victoria Beckham Beauty