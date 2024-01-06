Victoria Beckham Wore ‘No Makeup’ to Show Off Her 2-Step Morning Skin-Care Routine

Instagram/@victoriabeckham

Victoria Beckham is channeling fellow skinfluencer Jennifer Lopez with her latest social media post.

On January 6, the 49-year-old designer took to Instagram to demonstrate her two-step morning skin-care routine, courtesy of Victoria Beckham Beauty's collaboration with Augustinus Bader. Well, three-step routine if you count washing your face, which Lopez definitely does. Beckham, however, got that part out of the way off camera.

“I'm here in New York, I have just cleansed my face," Beckham told her Instagram followers while dressed in a luxurious white robe and with her hair wrapped up in a plush towel. “I've got no makeup on and I'm going to show you what I do every day.”

It turns out, Beckham only uses two skincare products in the morning before applying makeup: First, she goes in with a generous amount of her brand's Cell Rejuvenating Power Serum before applying the Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturizer. Depending on the time of year, Beckham says she sometimes opts for the golden version of the same product, which features a pigment for a sun-kissed look.

When it comes to application, Beckham presses both products onto her face with her hands, paying extra attention to on her under-eye and lids when working with the serum. “I really noticed how I've seen a difference in the fine lines around my eyes through using both the power serum and my cell rejuvenating priming moisturizer,” she said, noting that she likes to “really really push” the hydrating products into her skin to combat any “bloating” from “too much wine…possibly.”

“Don't forget the neck!!” Victoria Beckham emphasized in the post's caption, which she demonstrated in the video by using an “upward motion” to massage the product all over her skin.

Some commenters did not quite believe that Beckham wasn't wearing makeup. “Where is your husband to tell u to say the truth,” one user joked, referencing a viral moment from Victoria and David Beckham's recent documentary.

Meanwhile, many others were soothed by the tone of the video. “This is pure ASMR for me," one follower commented. "Absolutely calming.” Another wrote, “Just enjoyed watching a beautiful woman treating herself like a queen.”

Personally, I'm just concerned that Beckham doesn't appear to use any SPF, though that could be a step in her makeup routine. Who doesn't love a good tinted sunscreen? Always remember to protect your skin, even during the winter months! Click here for some recommendations from Glamour editors and dermatologists.

