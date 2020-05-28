Victoria Beckham's WFH look isn't what you'd expect

Victoria Beckham has shown off her WFH wardrobe and it is a bit unexpected, pictured at LFW Feb 2020. (Getty Images)

Lockdown has had a huge impact on our fashion choices. With many of us WFH our smart office attire has been replaced with something altogether more casual (read comfy). And it seems Victoria Beckham is no different.

In ordinary times the singer turned designer’s day-to-day wardrobe consists of chic suits and structured dresses, and teetering heels.

But just as life under lockdown has seen many of us swap our tailored trousers for tracksuit bottoms, the coronavirus pandemic has also seen Posh Spice ditch a bit of the posh.

Gone are the sleek suits and elegant dresses and in their place Beckham’s WFT attire consists of denim hotpants and a relaxed, grey shirt.

And instead of her trademark heels, Beckham was wearing slippers with a smiley face emoji.

The 46-year-old designer shared the image of herself at home plugging away on her laptop at the kitchen counter with the caption: “My warm weather working from home wardrobe! Shorts & slippers. The dream.”

And it seems fans were pretty keen on Beckham’s style-over.

“Looking so relaxed and natural,” one user wrote.

“The best dress code,” another agreed.

“Casual elegance,” yet another user commented.

While being able to wear slippers to work is no doubt a dream for many of us, we just hadn’t expected Victoria Beckham to share that dream.

Afterall, this is a woman who once lamented the fact she’d been photographed in flat shoes. “I was completely shocked and devastated, because I was wearing flat shoes,” she once said of a paparazzi picture in which she was heel-less.

But maybe like the rest of us, Beckham has seen the comfy attire light and will leave the skycraper stilettos languishing at the back of the wardrobe when life goes back to some sort of normality.

Then again, maybe not.

The reaction to Victoria’s WFH wardrobe is nothing compared to the response she received to a post her son shared earlier this week.

The fashion designer appeared in a rare smiley snapshot of herself and son, Cruz, 15 posing in matching dressing gowns in which she displayed a huge grin revealing her teeth.

And husband David Beckham couldn’t resist poking fun at his wife.

“How white are mums @VictoriaBeckham teeth?” he asked. “It’s Ross from Friends,” added David followed by a string of laughing emojis.

How we're more used to seeing Victoria Beckham dress, pictured at the Portrait Gallery Gala, March 2019. (Getty Images)

Luckily, Victoria saw the funny side as she liked her son’s photo on the social media site.

The former Spice Girl discussed her infamous reluctance to smile in pictures during an interview with Glamour last year.

“I want to be honest. In the past, I’ve probably hidden behind my armour – the not smiling publicly, for instance. There’s less of that now,” she insisted.

“There’s something really liberating about embracing who I am at 45 years old and owning it, feeling confident, feeling content,” she added. “Doing beauty has really helped with that – it’s been very liberating. I want to spread the word that everybody should feel like the best version of themselves.”