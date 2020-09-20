Victoria Beckham reveals the Spice Girl make-up fail she still regrets

After finding her well-heeled footing in the fashion industry, Victoria Beckham unveiled her beauty line a year ago.

However, the former pop star, 46, hasn’t always been so confident with make-up.

Speaking to The Sunday Times’ Style, the mother-of-four admitted that she wasn’t a fan of the heavily-lined lips she sported in the Spice Girls’ hey-day.

She said: “I used to go really dark around the outside with lip liner.

“There was such a strong contrast between my liner and lipstick.

“It’s a trend from the 1990s I don’t miss. Now I make sure I blend a lot more.”

Beckham is launching a range of lipsticks called Posh, priced at £34 each, featuring a nude shade like the one she popularised just over two decades ago.

Despite her make-up line, she has been frequently going bare-faced of late – and particularly during the recent heatwave.

In a post on Instagram, Beckham gave a rare glimpse at her natural complexion, showing off a scattering of freckles in a new Instagram photo that was captioned: “Foundation-free Fridays!”

Instead of foundation, she applied Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturiser in the shade Golden, which as the name suggests, gave her a late summer glow.

The Golden Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturiser was created in partnership with skincare expert Dr. Augustinus Bader, and is one of the newest additions to her skincare and beauty line, Victoria Beckham Beauty.

In June, the star opened up about her penchant for outfits that were “tight” and “fitted”, earlier on in her fame, was a “sign of insecurity”.

In an interview with The Guardian, Beckham said: “I used to wear lots of structured dresses with corsetry, and I do still have some of those dresses, but my personal style has become more relaxed.

“Looking back, I guess it was a sign of insecurity that I would always wear clothes that were very tight, very fitted.”

The Spice Girl has favoured looser silhouettes in recent years, which has been reflected in her catwalk shows, but she was once famously a fan of form-fitted Hervé Léger and Roland Mouret dresses as well as corset-style ensembles.

Beckham made the comment in response to a question put to her, via the paper, by a university fashion student which asked: “Has there ever been a time when you felt confused about your personal style?”