Victoria Beckham Shares Throwback Photo for Husband David Beckham's Birthday: 'Celebrating in Lockdown'

Happy birthday, David Beckham!

The retired soccer star turned 45 on Saturday and his wife, Victoria Beckham, marked the special day by posting an adorable throwback picture of the couple walking their dogs in the late 1990s. The old photo dates back to before the famous couple married in 1999.

“Happy birthday @davidbeckham x Remembering our walks with Snoop and Puffy in Manchester all those years ago,” Victoria, 46, wrote alongside the photo on Instagram. “Still dog walking together 23 years later. Love you so much x.”

The fashion designer and former Spice Girl also shared a slideshow video, made up of pictures and videos of David and their four children together — sons Brooklyn, 21, Romeo, 17, and Cruz, 15, and 8-year-old daughter Harper.

“Long Train Runnin’” by the Doobie Brothers plays in the background of the sweet video.

Darren Gerrish/WireImage David and Victoria Beckham

“Happy birthday to the best daddy,” the fashion designer’s caption read. “Celebrating in lockdown and missing @brooklynbeckham and all our friends and family today. We all love you so much xxx”

On her Instagram story, Victoria also posted a photo of David’s birthday meal, a sandwich made by son Cruz that was accompanied by a message written in ketchup — “Love you.”

Victoria Beckham/Instagram

In addition to making his dad a special meal, Cruz posted several photo of him hanging out with father David over the years.

“Dad, I love you so much happy birthday have a great day,” Cruz wrote.

Cruz's older brother Romeo shared his own tribute to David, in which the 17-year-old jokingly apologized for being taller than his dad.

“Happy birthday dad I love you so so so so much and hope you have the best day,” Romeo captioned an Instagram post. “♥️sorry for being officially taller than you now 😂♥️.”

Just two weeks ago, the Beckham family also celebrated Victoria’s birthday, which Victoria said was “a stranger birthday than usual” due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Still, she was able to celebrate the day with her family.

“It’s my birthday. Perhaps a stranger birthday than usual. But I am so grateful to be safe and well and with @davidbeckham @cruzbeckham @romeobeckham #HarperSeven while missing @brooklynbeckham and all my family I can’t be with today,” she wrote, noting that Brooklyn was not home.