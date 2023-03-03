Victoria Beckham Shares Sweet Family Photo at Paris Fashion Show: 'Couldn't Do it Without You'

Victoria Beckham, family

Victoria Beckham is feeling grateful to have family by her side during a special career moment.

While presenting her Autumn/Winter 2023 line in Paris on Friday, Victoria was joined by husband David Beckham, 47, and three of their four kids, daughter Harper, 11, and sons Cruz, 18, and Brooklyn, 23, who had wife Nicola Peltz Beckham, 28, by his side. Missing from the family outing was son Romeo, 20.

Victoria, 48, shared a sweet family photo on Instagram from the event, showing the group all dressed up for the big day.

"I couldn't do it without you, I love you all so much x #harperseven @davidbeckham @cruzbeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham @nicolaannepeltzbeckham," she captioned her post. "Kisses from Paris (we miss you @romeobeckham!). Watch the show live now on Instagram and victoriabeckham.com xx."

Last week, Victoria and David celebrated son Cruz's 18th birthday.

In an Instagram Story, Victoria shared a photo of the father of four sitting in a pub with his youngest son as he enjoyed his first legal beer in the U.K., where you cannot be served by a barkeeper until you're 18.

"18 today!!!!!! Finally!!!!!! 😂" the Spice Girl alum wrote on top of the photo.

Cruz also posted a photo on Instagram in honor of his first pint, showing him drinking a beer in a pub with his dad and big brother Romeo while wearing a New York Knicks cap.

"Feels good to be 18," Cruz wrote in the caption of the photo.

The birthday posts came just two days after David and Victoria shared images of them enjoying a ski vacation with Cruz and his younger sister Harper on Instagram.