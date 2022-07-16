Victoria Beckham Shares Snaps of David Beckham and Daughter Harper with Sea Urchins in Croatia

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Shafiq Najib
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • David Beckham
    David Beckham
    English association football player
Victoria Beckham Shares Snaps of David Beckham and Daughter Harper with Sea Urchins in Croatia. https://www.instagram.com/p/CgERn9PIoYB/
Victoria Beckham Shares Snaps of David Beckham and Daughter Harper with Sea Urchins in Croatia. https://www.instagram.com/p/CgERn9PIoYB/

Victoria Beckham/Instagram

Victoria Beckham is enjoying some family time abroad.

While on a European gateway with her loved ones, the fashion designer shared an adorable picture of her husband David Beckham and daughter Harper, 11, sitting on what appeared to be a boat deck with several sea urchins lying around.

In the snap, Harper sweetly embraced her father while the two flashed huge grins for the camera, accompanied by a picturesque background of clear ocean and beautiful mountains.

Victoria Beckham Shares Snaps of David Beckham and Daughter Harper with Sea Urchins in Croatia. https://www.instagram.com/victoriabeckham/?hl=en
Victoria Beckham Shares Snaps of David Beckham and Daughter Harper with Sea Urchins in Croatia. https://www.instagram.com/victoriabeckham/?hl=en

Victoria Beckham/Instagram

RELATED: Victoria Beckham Pens Sweet Birthday Tribute to 'Incredible Husband' David: 'You Are My Everything'

"Happy weekend! 🌞 kisses from Croatia 🇭🇷💕," Victoria, 48, captioned the vacation post.

On her Instagram Story, Victoria shared another snap from her trip to Croatia featuring herself and David, 47. Showing the couple enjoying a view of the sunset in their comfy clothes, Victoria wrote: "Posh [pajamas] and a little too much vodka ✌🏻🇭🇷."

Victoria often shares her activities on social media. On Thursday, she introduced her newly launched TikTok account with a video that channeled her iconic Spice Girls persona.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In the clip, Victoria sat at a set table with her hand resting under her chin. She also donned a black top similar to Posh Spice's iconic fashion.

"Tell me you're Posh, without telling me you're Posh. I'll go first," she said, referencing the viral "tell me without telling me" TikTok trend.

A waiter then came into the frame to unveil what was under the dome covering a plate in front of the star. The surprise turned out to be a healthy meal of vegetables and salmon. "I love it!" Victoria was heard saying in the background while the camera focuses on the food.

RELATED: Victoria Beckham Reveals Her Favorite Spice Girls Look: 'It Really Does Make Me Smile'

She also encouraged her followers to stitch the video with their version of poshness, writing in the caption, "show me how Posh you really are TikTok."

Victoria uploaded two additional videos including a behind-the-scenes look at her Vogue Australia cover photoshoot, in which she donned multiple fabulous looks including a sexy bare-back halter top, as well as a run-through of her makeup of the day.

She also shared a post on her Instagram Story to announce her new TikTok, writing, "The devil works fast, but I work faster."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Victoria Beckham sparks backlash with ‘Posh’ TikTok debut: ‘People can’t feed their kids’

    ‘Tell me you’re Posh, without telling me you’re Posh,’ the ex-Spice Girl asked

  • Woody Harrelson in Talks to Star in Musical Comedy ‘Sailing’ for Chris D’Arienzo and Lionsgate

    The negotiations include a producer role for Harrelson

  • Victoria Beckham mocks her infamous diet in TikTok debut: ‘Tell me you’re Posh without telling me’

    The former Spice Girl has apparently eaten the same meal for 25 years

  • Florida GOP leaders, voters rally in Sarasota for 2022 election. ‘We’re at a crossroads.’

    Rubio, Buchanan and local party leaders spoke at the rally for Republican candidates. DeSantis had been listed as a potential speaker but could not attend.

  • 'Donald's' Mental Health Is 'Deteriorating' Even More Under Attacks, Says Mary Trump

    Reports that he's attempting to influence witnesses is a sign of desperation, she said, and that he is grossly "overestimating" his hold on power.

  • Camilla’s 75th birthday marked by release of official photograph

    The duchess will have a family dinner to celebrate her milestone anniversary.

  • Canadian women beat Jamaica 3-0, will face U.S. in CONCACAF W Championship final

    MONTERREY, Mexico — Almost a year after Canada downed the U.S. in the Tokyo Olympic semifinal, they meet again — this time with Olympic qualification on the line. The top-ranked U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadian women face off Monday in the final of the CONCACAF W Championship after dispatching No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play Thursday at the eight-team tournament. Canada outshot Jamaica 18-1 (9-0 in shots on target), according to CONCACAF. The U.S. out

  • McManis returns interception for decisive TD as Argos rally to down Riders 30-24

    WOLFVILLE, N.S. — Wynton McManis returned an interception 50 yards for a touchdown to rally the Toronto Argonauts to a 30-24 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders in an entertaining but often chippy Touchdown Atlantic game Saturday afternoon. McManis stepped in front of a Cody Fajardo pass and ran untouched to the endzone at 12:54 of the fourth quarter. Moments later, McLeod Bethel-Thompson found Brandon Banks for the two-point convert to put Toronto ahead 30-24. Shaq Richardson cemented the win

  • Johnny Gaudreau will reportedly test free agent market

    After eight seasons and 602 games with the Calgary Flames, Johnny Gaudreau has chosen to become an unrestricted free agent.

  • Canada Soccer stays in-house in choosing Earl Cochrane as its new general secretary

    TORONTO — After an "extensive global recruitment process," Canada Soccer stayed in-house to find a successor to general secretary Peter Montopoli. The top job has been given to Earl Cochrane, who has been serving as acting general secretary since January after Montopoli stepped down to become chief operating officer for Canada FIFA World Cup 2026. Cochrane has had a variety of roles with the governing body over two stints dating back to 2001. Cochrane immediately found his feet being held to the

  • Redblacks' QB Masoli takes to social media to question Marino's behaviour, suspension

    Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Jeremiah Masoli took to social media Tuesday night to address the vicious hit that knocked him out of last week's road loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Roughrider defensive lineman Garrett Marino was ejected in the fourth quarter of Saskatchewan's 28-13 home win Friday night after diving into Masoli's legs as he threw a pass. With Masoli on the ground, Marino flexed his muscles and gestured to the Mosaic Stadium crowd in celebration as he left the field followin

  • 'He's ready to go': Andre De Grasse healthy, primed to compete at world championships

    Athletics Canada head coach Glenroy Gilbert says the country's most decorated track and field superstar Andre De Grasse is healthy and expects the six-time Olympic medallist to compete in the 100-metre, 200m and 4x100m relay at the world championships. De Grasse tested positive for COVID-19 a second time just two weeks ago and has been slowly recovering from symptoms, including shortness of breath. It forced him to miss Nationals in Langley, B.C., at the end of June. But despite a less-than-idea

  • How invested are the Raptors in Kevin Durant trade talks?

    Amit Mann and Aaron Rose look at the state of Kevin Durant trade talks and why the Raptors will hesitate to shift off their current stance. Full podcast including takeaways from Summer League is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Former NHLer Andrew Ference shares crazy story from his time with Oilers

    Former Edmonton Oilers captain Andrew Ference was best known as a fiery character in his playing days, and this story from 2014 is another glaring example.

  • Andreescu's comeback continues at site of her 2019 Canadian Open title

    TORONTO — Bianca Andreescu says she is returning to Toronto's Sobeys Stadium with confidence as she gets set to continue her comeback at the upcoming National Bank Open. "I definitely feel more confident, than for instance, if I came back last year, in Toronto especially. Because it is different playing in Montreal and Toronto," Andreescu said Thursday at a Tennis Canada media conference to announce the player list for the WTA 1000 tournament. "Toronto, I feel like, it’s just the memories that I

  • Report: Johnny Gaudreau has 'massive offer' on the table from Flames

    Johnny Gaudreau is about to become an extremely rich man, regardless of where he chooses to sign.

  • Three-time Cup winner Duncan Keith announces retirement after 17 NHL seasons

    EDMONTON — Family brought Duncan Keith to Edmonton after a stellar run as the backbone of the Chicago Blackhawks' defence. And following one solid season with the Oilers, family is why Keith feels he's in a good place to end his NHL career after 17 seasons, three Stanley Cups and two Norris Trophy awards as the league's top defenceman. Keith announced his retirement Tuesday, at times fighting back tears during a press conference as he thanked teammates, coaches and family members for helping him

  • Blackhawks' tank job is blatant and understandable

    Chicago is tearing down its roster in a full rebuild that will get worse before it gets better but with Connor Bedard and a strong draft class on offer next season, the Blackhawks strategy is an understandable one, even if not palatable to hockey fans.&nbsp;

  • Romeo Beckham scores free kick reminiscent of Dad David Beckham

    David Beckham's 19-year-old son made his Dad proud as he scored a beautiful free-kick goal for Inter Miami II, reminiscent of David's Premier League free-kick record.

  • Canadiens send Petry, Poehling to Penguins for Matheson, fourth-round pick

    MONTREAL — The connection between Montreal general manager Kent Hughes and new Canadiens defenceman Mike Matheson goes back several years. Both are from Montreal's West Island, and Hughes said he has known Matheson since his days playing midget triple-A hockey. "First-class human being," Hughes said of Matheson. "The expression you'd always say is: "The kind of guy you'd let marry your daughter.'" Hughes has brought Matheson back to his roots, acquiring the 28-year-old Pointe-Claire, Que., nativ