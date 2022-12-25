Victoria Beckham Shares Rare Throwback Pic on IG & the Resemblance to Her Son Is Uncanny

Victoria Beckham's fans were in for a rare treat earlier this month, thanks to her festive throwback post on Instagram.

The fashion designer shared a childhood pic to her personal IG page and she looks almost exactly like her 20-year-old son, Romeo Beckham. Beckham captioned the photo, "Check me out!! The countdown to Christmas is ON! One week to go!! Kisses xx VB."

In the pic, Beckham is posing in a snowman suit with a red scarf and black hat. Not surprisingly, her followers were quick to call out the resemblance between her and Romeo. One fan wrote, "Thought that was Romeo!" Another added, "You and Romeo are twins."

In case you need proof, check out the below picture of the soccer player when he was a kid.

And if you look closely at his recent IG photos, Romeo still bears some resemblance to his mom's childhood pic as an adult. (If we didn't know any better, we'd have sworn that this mother-son duo were actually the same person.)

Although Beckham is known for filling up her IG feed with the latest and greatest fashion looks, this isn't the first time the former Spice Girl shared a blast from the past. In 2020, the designer shared a childhood pic of herself in a sports uniform and pigtails. She captioned the post, "I was sporty from an early age Which little Beckham looks like me? x VB."

Not surprisingly, the majority of her followers responded with "Romeo." One fan said, "Romeo looks like you the most."

Here's hoping we'll see plenty more pics of this lookalike mother-son duo.

