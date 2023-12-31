Victoria Beckham Shares Photos from 'Special Night' with Family: 'I Love You All so Much'

The fashion designer was joined by husband David, kids Harper and Romeo and her parents for some Beckham family fun

Victoria Beckham/Instagram Harper Beckham, David Beckham, Romeo Beckham and Mia Regan.

Victoria Beckham is ending 2023 on a high note with her loved ones!

After a Christmas chock-full of family fun, the fashion designer, 49, shared a sweet collection of photos on Instagram, documenting the Beckhams’ night out.

Victoria began the carousel of photos with a shot of herself and husband David Beckham. She also included shots of her daughter, Harper, 12, son Romeo, 21, with girlfriend, Mia Regan, as well as her parents, Jackie and Anthony Adams.

“Special night with my family.I love you all so much x,” she captioned the pics, which appeared to be taken at restaurant during their evening out.

Absent from the photos was son Cruz, 18. Though, the designer tagged him in the caption.

Victoria also tagged son Brooklyn, 24, and his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, writing, “We miss you.” Nicola, 28, reciprocated the love, commenting, “Miss you all so much!!”

Victoria Beckham/Instagram Victoria Beckham's parents, Jackie and Anthony Adams.

The Beckhams’ night out comes just days after the family was all in one place to celebrate Christmas together.

This year, Victoria surprised David, 48, with a very special gift — a coop full of chickens.

She gave her Instagram followers a look at the lively gift with a video of him feeding the fowl, which she captioned, “What do you get @davidbeckham for Christmas??”

In the clip, the soccer legend sports a Santa hat as he sprinkles seeds around the coop, saying, “I got some chickens and a cockerel.”

From behind her camera lens, the fashion designer dubs the birds “Beckham chickens” and observes that the family’s new feathery friends are “a bit camera shy.”

Beyond their time with the birds, the couple also soaked up some quality time with their kids, and Victoria shared two family portraits to celebrate the holiday season.

In one festive snap, the longtime couple cuddled up with all four of their kids — Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper.

“Happy Christmas!!!” she captioned the photo. “Kisses from all the Beckham’s!!!xxxx.”

Victoria Beckham/Instagram The Beckham family.

Daughter-in-law Nicola made an appearance in the former Spice Girl’s second post of the day.

“Happy Christmas!! Lots of love from the Beckham’s [sic] and the Peltz Beckhams!!! Kisses,” Victoria wrote alongside the group picture, which was missing only Romeo, who plays soccer for Brentford F.C.

Peltz reposted the snap on her Instagram Stories, writing, “I hope everyone has a blessed day. Love you all so much.”

Also in the mix at Christmas was David’s mom, Sandra Beckham. On Friday, the retired athlete and Sandra had lunch together, along with a few other family members.

To document the moment, he shared a sweet selfie, as well as a photo of the mother-son duo doing dishes together.

"Lunch with mum & then the dishes with a few laughs 🩷," David captioned the post — and also called out his younger sister, Joanne, who wasn't featured in the photos but was at the lunch too and "didn't do dishes SHOCKER 😂."



