Victoria Beckham Shares NSFW Photo of Husband David in His Underwear: 'You're Welcome'

The designer knows the art of a good thirst trap — and how to troll her husband

David Beckham is a boxer briefs guy. And thanks to Victoria Beckham, we have the proof.

The pop-star-turned-high-fashion designer shared a cheeky snap on her Instagram showing her shirtless husband doing some handyman work in his white Calvin Klein boxer briefs,

In the snap, David is seen trying to fix the couple's TV wearing only his tighty-whities, with all his tattoos on full display.

"Electrician came to fix the TV…..You’re welcome! 😂," the former Spice Girl captioned the photo.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson hilariously commented on the photo, "Currently breaking my tv." Ana Navarro added, "I have a lightbulb that needs changing…"

The couple is known for gently teasing and trolling one another on social media, a banter that could also be seen in this year's hit Netflix documentary Beckham, which chronicles David's professional soccer career and world's fascination with the Posh and Becks relationship. (Never forget the "My dad had a Rolls Royce" meme.)

David recently poked fun at his "dramatic" wife for getting tired at the gym, sharing a humorous photo showing her "napping" on the floor.

In her new cover story forAllure, Victoria, 49, opened up by how moved she was that the ending scene to Beckham, which saw the couple dancing to “Islands in the Stream" and led to the viral "Beckham test" on TikTok, resonated so much with fans.

“I cried when I saw the last scene of the documentary," she told Allure. "It was an emotional experience."

She also opened up about how she's always been passionate about both fashion and beauty, adding that when it comes to her brand, “There’s not a single thing that goes out that I don't see.”

"I’m at my happiest in design meetings or in the creative beauty meetings,” she shared. “This is where I belong.”

Victoria's 12-year-old daughter Harper is also leaning into her love for beauty, learning from her mom.

“Harper is obsessed with makeup, obsessed with beauty,” she told Allure. “We were driving past her favorite makeup store, Space NK, the other day, and David said, ‘Oh, my goodness, your favorite store closed.’ It was so funny. She was like, ‘No, it’s fine, Daddy. Nobody panic. They’re just expanding.’”

As for Victoria's go-to products right now, she maintains that she tests "everything," but her go-to is always brows.

"If you were to say, 'What are the two items you don't leave the house without?' BabyBlade Brow. I'm obsessed with brows — my husband [David Beckham] has never seen me without my eyebrows. And Instant Brightening Waterline Pencil to make my eyes look more awake."



