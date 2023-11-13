Victoria Beckham Shares An Incredible 'Lip Contour' Hack

Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham continues to dazzle the beauty world with her innovative makeup techniques, and this time she's sharing the secret behind her perfectly plump pout.

Following the revelation of her innovative ‘nose contouring’ routine, the fashion icon has unveiled her latest beauty hack – the ‘lip contour’ using her cult-adored Contour Stylus.

You may also like

The former Spice Girl’s enthusiasm for learning new makeup tricks shines through as she introduces the two shades she uses – Marble and Travertine. In her tutorial, Victoria freely applies Travertine, the lighter colour, around her mouth to create a natural shadow below and above the lip. She then adds Marble more sparingly, strategically using it to give the appearance of plump lips. The result is a seamlessly sculpted lip contour that sets the stage for the application of lipstick. “This is just giving the illusion of a fuller pout before applying my lip colour,” she explains in the video shared with her followers on Instagram.

The Contour Stylus, available at Victoria Beckham Beauty, is a slim and targeted sculpting stick designed for precise application, it promises precision to enhance the fullness and shape of lips, amongst other areas, effortlessly. "When we started to develop Contour Stylus, we talked about a crayon-like simplicity for application, but still with unparalleled precision," Victoria explains.

MORE: Victoria Beckham is releasing a perfume line – here's what you need to know

READ: Victoria Beckham's monogrammed tights are all we want for winter

Victoria Beckham has become as renown for her beauty range as she has for her fashion empire (Pierre Suu)

Victoria Beckham isn't the sole advocate for lip contouring; Elsa Hosk is also on board. In 2022, the Swedish supermodel collaborated with Beaubble to launch her makeup range, featuring a standout product known as the Lip Contour Wand.

Customer reviews on the Beaubble platform raved about the effectiveness of the innovative beauty tool, which serves as an alternative to traditional lip liners. It works by darkening the area around the lips, creating a shadow effect that enhances the natural fullness of the lips. One enthusiastic review states, “Once I figured out how to apply this contour wand, it was a game changer! I’ve never used anything like it. So much easier to use and more natural looking than a traditional liner pencil. Makes my lips look so full and plump.”

Despite various options in the market, our consensus is that one can never have enough contouring products in their beauty arsenal.