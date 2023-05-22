Victoria Beckham shares 11-year-old daughter Harper’s passion for make-up: ‘She’s good’

Victoria Beckham has spoken about her 11-year-old daughter Harper’s passion for make-up (Victoria Beckham / Instagram)

Victoria Beckham has revealed that daughter Harper is already a pro when it comes to make-up.

The fashion designer spoke about the 11-year-old’s natural talent for make-up artistry and revealed that the tween has even been able to “contour for quite some time”.

The 49-year-old told the Times: “She’s been able to do a full face and contour for quite some time. She’s good at doing it very naturally.”

The former Spice Girl also admitted that Harper is “obsessed” by the world of beauty and revealed how they go shopping together for make-up.

Beckham continued: “Going to Space NK is her favourite treat after school. If she does well in a test, I’ll take her to the one down the road – it’s her favourite thing. She’s obsessed.”

However, the mother-of-four explained that Harper is not yet allowed to leave the house with her make-up on.

Harper’s penchant for beauty is no surprise given Beckham launched her own beauty line, Victoria Beckham Beauty in 2019, following the success of her eponymous womenswear brand.

Fans of the fashion designer will have spotted Harper on several occasions joining her mother on research and beauty trips for the company.

Notably last year, Beckham shared a touching moment of her and Harper doing their make-up together on Instagram.

In the short clip, Harper is seen applying some of her lipgloss as she asks: “What are you doing?”

To which, Harper said with a grin, “I’m putting your make-up on.”

Aside from her daughter’s passion for beauty, Beckham revealed that her husband David, 48, has never seen her without her eyebrows drawn on.

In the same interview, she divulged: “David has never seen me without my brows. They’re the first thing I do: wake up, put on the brow. Mine aren’t even, either – they’re sisters, not twins.

“I’m very self-conscious about the overplucking because brows change your whole face.”

She explained that it is the first thing she does in the morning and confessed that fans would be “horrified” if they spotted her without them.

Victoria is also mum to sons Brooklyn, 24, Romeo, 20, and Cruz, 18, with husband David.