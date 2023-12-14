Victoria Beckham Says David Has Never Seen Her Natural Eyebrows

And she opened up about the bullying she faced growing up.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Believe it or not, Victoria Beckham and her now-husband, David, started dating in 1997 and in the 26 years since, the former Spice Girl turned fashion designer and beauty mogul says that he's never seen her without her brows done. Speaking to Allure about growing her brand into the world of fragrance — she has three releases inspired by special times in her life — she explained that her no. 1 beauty must is to have her eyebrows done at all times.

“I’m obsessed with brows — my husband has never seen me without my eyebrows," she told the publication.

Beckham revealed the same tidbit in a recent video with celebrity makeup artist Lisa Eldridge, saying, "My desert island [product] is definitely my brow. You know, David has never seen me without my brow. Honestly, he'd file for divorce, he would."

CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images

Related: Victoria Beckham Encourages Her Daughter to Be the “Kindest” Person at School Because of Her Own Experiences With Bullying

Elsewhere in the interview, Beckham opened up about how she was bullied as a child and how she ensures that her children — Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper — only ever treat other people with kindness.



“My entire school life was a misery, an absolute misery. Kids can be bloody horrible,” she said. “I would never, ever allow my children to treat anybody like that. I know everybody thinks their kids are angels, but my kids are genuinely very kind. That’s the most important thing, isn’t it?”

She outlined the M.O. in a few easy steps (take notes): “Work hard. Be kind. Be nice. Making eye contact is important. Be polite, shake hands, those kinds of things."

Beckham also spoke about how she approaches beauty with her daughter, Harper, who is in love with makeup and beauty. Victoria explained that she's encouraging Harper to embrace what makes her different and that things that she might see as flaws can make her beautiful.

Story continues

“[Yesterday Harper said,] ‘I’ve got a gap in my teeth, Mommy. And I’ve got that little mole right here.’ I’m like, ‘That’s your lucky gap.,'" Beckha said. "And Cindy Crawford is a family friend, so I said, ‘Cindy was told to remove her mole, and that mole is what makes Cindy Cindy Crawford.’”



For more InStyle news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on InStyle.