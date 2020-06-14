Victoria Beckham reflects on "very tight clothes" and says it was "a sign of insecurity"

Photo credit: Victor Boyko - Getty Images

Victoria Beckham has reflected on her personal style evolution over the years to candidly reveal that the "very tight clothes" she wore were "a sign of insecurity".

The fashion designer was asked whether she had ever felt "confused" about her personal style while chatting to UK fashion students as part of her role as a patron of Graduate fashion week.

"When I was in the Spice Girls there were stylists who dressed the group, but in my personal life I have never worked with a stylist," Beckham said (via The Guardian).

"I used to wear lots of structured dresses with corsetry, and I do still have some of those dresses, but my personal style has become more relaxed. Looking back, I guess it was a sign of insecurity that I would always wear clothes that were very tight, very fitted."

Photo credit: Niki Nikolova - Getty Images

But Beckham says she no longer has "anything to prove" in the way that she dresses.

"My confidence has definitely grown as I've got older," she continued. "I know what works on me, what looks good, what makes me feel confident and comfortable. I don't feel I have anything to prove now in the way I dress."





Meanwhile, the star relocated to her Cotswolds country home during lockdown with husband David Beckham and three of their four children - Romeo, 17, Cruz, 15 and Harper, 8. While Harper is required to wear her school uniform at home, the rest of the family's attire has been more laidback - although Beckham joked she wasn't quite at "the elasticated waistband stage yet".

"I'd love to say my lockdown look has been all about a vintage kaftan, but that's not the case," she explained. I still get up early and exercise every day, then I dress for work and for comfort. A pair of old jeans, a T-shirt or a jumper. I’m not quite at the elasticated waistband stage yet - I still want to feel good about myself.



"We've been going out on country walks every day, so the only shoes I wear are an old pair of trainers. It’s so nice just to do things with the family and not think too much about getting dressed. So, definitely no heels."

Photo credit: Getty Images

Despite enjoying family time, Beckham is looking forward to getting back into her London workspace and enjoying a pub lunch with friends.

"I can't wait to get the atelier up and running again," she said. "There is so much that you can do digitally now, but at a certain point you need to be able to put your hands on the clothes.

She added: "I do miss getting dressed. A nice pub lunch with family and friends, a few glasses of wine. I’m really grateful for the family time, but I'm ready to be a little bit sociable now."

