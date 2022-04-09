Victoria Beckham posts message to son Brooklyn as stars arrive for wedding

Victoria Beckham wrote a heartfelt message to her son Brooklyn ahead of his £3 million wedding to heiress Nicola Peltz.

The 23-year-old is set to marry Nicola, 27, at her family’s £27 million mansion in Palm Beach, Florida, on Saturday.

Taking to Instagram in anticipation of the big event, Mrs Beckham posted an emotional message in support of her son.

She wrote: “An exciting weekend ahead of us!! Kisses from Miami. We love you @brooklynbeckham and @nicolaannepeltz.”

The message was accompanied by several pictures of her husband alongside his children Harper and Cruz.

Gordon Ramsay, Serena Williams and Eva Longoria were among the celebrities spotted at a rehearsal dinner on Friday evening.

Celebrity chef Gordon looked smart in a black suit alongside his wife Tana, who wore a stunning red dress.

The Ramsays and the Beckhams have been close friends for several years and have previously been spotted on vacations together.

Desperate Housewife star Eva Longoria arrived in a stunning peach silk floor-length gown and gold heels.

Tipped as the wedding of the year, other guests reportedly include American football icon Tom Brady and his model wife Gisele Bündchen, with rapper Snoop Dogg expected to DJ.

Brooklyn and his fiancé revealed intimate details of their upcoming nuptial during a recent interview with British Vogue.

During a “Mr and Mrs” game, Brooklyn admitted that he was most likely to cry on their big day as he is “sensitive”.

He said he was most worried about his speech while Miss Peltz said: “I’m terrified about the first dance, I can’t dance.”

David and Victoria Beckham’s eldest son pulled a face and added: “I’m gonna kill that.”

Elsewhere, Brooklyn correctly guessed the bride-to-be would love to honeymoon in Europe.

The couple laughed as Miss Peltz failed to remember his favourite meal and he forgot her first acting job.

Miss Peltz is the daughter of American billionaire businessman and investor Nelson Peltz and former model Claudia Heffner Peltz.

Brooklyn revealed in an Instagram post that he had asked Miss Peltz to marry him in July 2020.

Miss Peltz in turn wrote: “You’ve made me the luckiest girl in the world. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life by your side.

He wrote: “Your love is the most precious gift. I love you so so much baby.”

Beckham, who is an aspiring chef and has attempted photography, has a number of tributes to Peltz tattooed on his body.

These include a letter she wrote him, which is etched on his neck and upper back and sits underneath a tattoo of her eyes, which is inked underneath his hairline.

The letter reads: “My forever boy. Read this anytime you feel anxious. I want you to know how deeply loved you are.

“You have the kindest heart I’ve ever met and hope I never go a day without your love.

“I think you are so incredible. Just we can get through it all together if you breathe slow and trust. I love you beyond.

“Love always, your future wifey.”

The couple have reportedly signed a prenuptial agreement stipulating that they will retain their own assets and properties should they divorce.