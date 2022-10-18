Victoria Beckham Pokes Fun at Her Past Hairstyles in Life in Looks TikTok: 'Absolutely Not'

Michelle Lee
·3 min read
victoria beckham
victoria beckham

Jon Soohoo/WireImage; Jeff Spicer/BFC/Getty

Victoria Beckam is sharing her life in looks.

On Tuesday, the fashion designer and former pop star reflected on her past hair and makeup styles — some of which she's proud of and others, not so much.

Partaking in the popular TikTok trend in which users review anything from red carpet looks to interior designs, Beckham started the clip in glam while posing to the viral soundbite.

"How I feel about certain design choice with little to no explanation," the audio begins.

The video then cuts to two photos of Beckham-approved cuts – the first being a sleek bob belonging to Posh Spice (whose outfits are actually deemed "unacceptable" by Beckham's 11-year-old daughter Harper) and the second, a cool spiked pixie cut.

A couple of looks Beckham would never wear again: her 2007 blonde pixie cut with one-sided bangs and frosted lip gloss (which earned an "Absolutely not") and an asymmetrical chin-length dirty blonde bob (scoring at "100% no").

However, her long highlighted locks from the 2010s ranked at a "50/50" while a brunette wrap-around ponytail is a 'do Beckham is willing to revisit despite its impracticalness.

"Which one is your favorite?" she captioned the post to which her fans responded with high praise for the icon.

RELATED: Victoria Beckham Says Daughter Harper, 10, Called Her Spice Girls Outfits 'Unacceptable' and 'Too Short'

Since launching her TikTok account in July, Beckham has garnered over three million likes and has hit close to one million followers on the platform.

In addition to her debut video, in which she channeled her '90s music persona, she's shares all behind-the-scenes regarding her high-fashion career and life at home.

RELATED: Victoria Beckham Launches TikTok Account — and She's Already Channeling Posh Spice

The multi-hyphenate, 48, has definitely come a long way in her style evolution too.

Just last month, Beckham made her debut at Paris Fashion Week where she walked her label's spring/summer 2023 collection down her first in-person show since the beginning of the pandemic.

During what turned out to be an emotional finale, Beckham greeted the audience with tears in her eyes. She later shared a post on Instagram writing, "Overwhelmed with emotion and gratitude 💕thank you Paris 🙏🏼I love you x."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Victoria Beckham Supported by Family as She Celebrates Her Paris Fashion Week Debut
Victoria Beckham Supported by Family as She Celebrates Her Paris Fashion Week Debut

Victoria Beckham/Instagram

RELATED: Victoria Beckham on Son Brooklyn's 'Beautiful' Wedding: 'To See My Son Happy Means So Much'

There to support her were her husband David Beckham, 47, and their four children – Brooklyn, 23, Romeo, 20, Cruz, 17, and Harper, 11 – as well as Nicola Peltz, who is married to the couple's eldest.

Squashing any rumors of an alleged feud between herself, and her Bates Motel daughter-in-law, Beckham shared a photo of David, their children and Peltz (alongside Vogue powerhouses Anna Wintour and Edward Enninful), captioning the post, "I'm so grateful for my family, @BritishVogue and @VogueMagazine for always supporting me on this journey."

Latest Stories

  • Montreal ousts Orlando City in MLS Cup playoff thriller

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal has advanced to the next round of the MLS Cup playoffs following a 2-0 win over the Orlando City SC Lions on Sunday night. The squad will now face the winner of Monday's match between New York City FC and Inter Miami in next Sunday's Conference semifinal. Ismaël Koné and Djordje Mihailovic were the goal scorers for Montreal in the big win. Kone scored in the 68th minute, while Mihailovic added insurance with a penalty well into stoppage time. Orlando City started the game

  • Konecny's late goal lifts Flyers over Canucks, 3-2

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travis Konecny scored with just over six minutes to play in the third period as the Philadelphia Flyers rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Saturday. Tony D'Angelo added a goal and an assist while Scott Laughton recorded a short-handed tally for Philadelphia (2-0-0), who has opened the John Tortorella era with back-to-back home wins. Carter Hart stopped 27 shots in the win Kyle Burroughs and Conor Garland scored for the Canucks, who have lost

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Ottawa Senators at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the Calgary Flames vs. Edmonton Oilers at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the lin

  • Brown's 180 yards, defense carry No. 24 Illini past Gophers

    CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Canadian Chase Brown rushed for 180 yards on a career-high 41 carries and caught a 40-yard touchdown pass, Minnesota was limited to its fewest yards in five years, and No. 24 Illinois won its sixth straight game with a 26-14 victory Saturday. The Illini (6-1, 3-1) became bowl eligible for the first time since 2019 and will end the day tied for first in the Big Ten West. Mohamed Ibrahim rushed for 127 yards, his nation-leading 14th straight 100-yard game and the bulk of the

  • Stars beat Jets 4-1 as coach Bowness sits out

    DALLAS (AP) — Jani Hakanpaa and Joel Kiviranta scored during a frenzied two-minute span in the second period, and the Dallas Stars went on to a 4-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets, who were still without new coach Rick Bowness on Monday night. Hakanpaa got his first goal of the the season on a nearly 60-foot shot from the top of the right circle with 4:22 left in the second, putting the Stars up 2-1 right after they failed to score on a power play. Not long after that, Jets goalie Connor Hellebuy

  • Ranking the 'best-looking' NHL coaches

    Gambling.com put together a polarizing list of NHL coaches using a beauty measurement app. Edmonton Oilers’ Jay Woodcroft was named the most attractive in the league, to the shock of everyone on Zone Time.

  • Rangers' Ryan Carpenter shares gory photo after taking skate to head

    Ryan Carpenter took a skate blade to the side of his head and shared the photographic evidence.

  • Stars top Predators 5-1 to sweep home-and-home set

    DALLAS (AP) — Roope Hintz scored twice, Jason Robertson had a goal and two assists and the Dallas Stars finished a home-and-home sweep of the Nashville Predators with a 5-1 victory Saturday night. Jake Oettinger made 29 saves as the Stars won their home opener two nights after the young standout goalie stopped 30 shots in a 4-1 victory that spoiled the Predators' first game of the season in Nashville. Nino Niederreiter scored his fourth goal in four games for the Predators, who started the seaso

  • Flames start fast, hang on to beat host Oilers 4-3

    EDMONTON — It is already the best start for the Calgary Flames in a dozen years. Defenceman Michael Stone had a goal and two assists as the Flames got a bit of revenge for last season’s playoff ousting by Edmonton, defeating the Oilers 4-3 on Saturday. It was the first time since the 2009-2010 season that the Flames have won their first two games of the NHL regular season. “The first period was good, we came out with a lot of energy and did some good things,” said Stone, who recorded his first-e

  • Karim Benzema and Alexia Putellas win Ballon d’Or awards

    PARIS (AP) — Karim Benzema won the men’s Ballon d’Or for the first time on Monday after a brilliant season with Real Madrid capped by the Champions League and Spanish league titles. Spanish player Alexia Putellas won the women’s trophy for the second straight year following another standout season with Barcelona. Benzema had his best season ever at Madrid, being the top scorer in both leagues. He scored 44 times with Madrid, including 15 in Europe’s top competition, and equaled Raúl González as

  • Four defensive TDs highlight last week's CFL regular-season games

    The CFL has long been about wide-open play and high-scoring offence but last week defences got into the act. Four defensive touchdowns were scored in the league's four games. That included interception returns by B.C. defensive backs Marcus Sayles and T.J. Lee, in the Lions' 40-32 home win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombes on Saturday night. Sayles returned his interception 45 yards for the score to put B.C. ahead 17-10 in the second quarter. It came after Winnipeg's Janarion Grant's 94-yard punt-re

  • Edmonton Oilers hire retired defenceman Duncan Keith for player development role

    EDMONTON — Duncan Keith didn't stay away from the NHL very long. The Edmonton Oilers announced Friday the three-time Stanley Cup winner has been named to a player development role with the organization. The team said Keith, who retired following the 2021-22 season, will visit draft picks at the junior level and work with prospects in the American Hockey League. The two-time Norris Trophy winner as the league's top defenceman retired in July after one season with Edmonton following a 16-year care

  • Hamilton Tiger-Cats win first road game of the season, 35-32 over Calgary Stampeders

    CALGARY — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats won their first road game this season and their first game in Calgary in 18 years in a 35-32 victory over the Stampeders on Friday. Tiger-Cats quarterback Dane Evans threw to Tim White in the end zone with 11 seconds remaining in the game for the winning score. Hamilton linebacker Richard Leonard returned one of his two interceptions for a touchdown. Seth Small kicked field goals from 57, 46, 36 and 24 yards. Evans completed 17 of 25 passes for 244 yards, and al

  • Anunoby paces Raptors in 137-134 OT win over Boston Celtics to close pre-season

    MONTREAL — The Toronto Raptors took advantage of Jayson Tatum’s third-quarter ejection and concluded pre-season action with a 137-134 overtime win over the Boston Celtics on Friday in front of a sold-out Bell Centre. With Pascal Siakam on a rest day, O.G. Anunoby was Toronto’s shining light, picking up 32 points and six rebounds. “He found the ball himself a lot and he got himself open and he got himself in the right situations,” said Raptors head coach Nick Nurse about Anunoby. “He's got to con

  • Barbashev and Neighbours goals lift Blues over Blue Jackets

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Ivan Barbashev and Jake Neighbours scored 20 seconds apart in the third period and Jordan Binnington made 23 saves to help the St. Louis Blues to a 5-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday night. Vladimir Tarasenko scored twice for St. Louis, which was the last of the NHL’s 32 teams to open its season. Gustav Nyquist and Sean Kuraly tallied 18 seconds apart in the second period for Columbus, which has lost its first three games. Barbashev snapped a 2-all tie with a wri

  • Raptors almost landed Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon this summer

    Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon was very close to joining the Toronto Raptors in the offseason, ultimately opting to take his talents to Beantown instead.

  • Canucks have bigger issues than depleted defence

    The Vancouver Canucks are 0-3 to start the season and their injury-hit defence has conceded an alarming 14 goals. Should head coach Bruce Boudreau be worried about this job and should Vancouver already be worried for the season ahead?

  • OG Anunoby wants everybody to stay healthy

    Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby discusses Scottie Barnes, what Christian Koloko brings to the Raptors and why Nick Nurse's defensive scheme is challenging to learn.

  • "We're all competitive as hell': Ron Harper Jr.

    Raptors' Ron Harper Jr. shares what it's like to come from strong basketball pedigree, reveals who his funniest Toronto teammate is and reflects on his first meeting with Masai Ujiri.&nbsp;

  • Why Hockey N.B. is hiring a Black drag performer to lead workshops on respect

    When Hockey New Brunswick started tracking all complaints of discrimination last year, organizers expected to get just a few. Instead, 29 allegations were investigated, resulting in 15 players being suspended for a minimum of five games, and up to as many as 20. Executive director Nic Jansen said this was a sign the organization — the governing body of all ice hockey in the province — needed to take another approach. "So we decided to be more proactive," he said. "And Normand was recommended to