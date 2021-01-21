This Is What Victoria Beckham’s New Mascara Looks Like On 3 R29 Staffers
Since launching in 2019, Victoria Beckham Beauty has become the luxury brand everyone wants a piece of. It all started with an Instagram-worthy eyeshadow collection, followed by '90s-inspired lipstick and lip gloss and, more recently, expert-approved skincare. But one core product was missing from the range. Until now, that is.
Enter: Future Lash Mascara.
Available exclusively at VictoriaBeckhamBeauty.com, Future Lash, £26, is a jet black mascara packed with lash-loving ingredients and it's already causing a storm. Think moisturising shea butter and vitamin E to counteract stiff, brittle lashes, and more under-the-radar components like pistacia lentiscus gum to add volume and lift without the need for a lash curler. But it's the brush that makes Future Lash really stand out. Victoria eschewed plastic teeth for super fine bristles, which cling to each individual hair to define and lengthen. The shape is unique, too, and is slightly curved for easy, swift and mess-free application. Even better, "instant release technology" means you can remove the mascara with just warm water; it slips off without the need for any scrubbing or makeup remover and cotton pads.
In a press release, Victoria gave us a little more insight into the product, which has been in the works for years. She said: "I was tired of my mascara being unable to keep up — always smudging, flaking, or harming lashes. The perfect mascara is something I've had in my head since day one, and to create my own, I wanted to reimagine what I needed from the ground up. We nailed it with Future Lash." According to the brand, the formula is "clean", which typically means it doesn't include any ingredients suspected to cause harm to skin or hair. It's also vegan and cruelty-free and includes "plant-based polymers for ultra-black, fluttery lashes." Victoria added: "It's unlike anything I've tried. It's an instant essential, it's that good."
But what do R29 staffers think? We're lucky enough to try hundreds of beauty products, with mascara being one of our must-haves. Does Future Lash live up to the hype? Click ahead for our honest thoughts...
