Victoria Beckham Launches Posh Lipstick Collection With 9 Everyday Shades

Victoria Beckham has unveiled a new lipstick collection named after her iconic Spice Girls persona: Posh.

The designer’s Posh Lipstick range comprises nine shades ranging from a pale peach nude to a signature Victoria Beckham red.

In an Instagram post launching the collection, Beckham said that Spice – a mid-tone ginger shade – has become her “go-to everyday”. She also explained how she pairs it with a liner from her existing lip product range.

She then drew attention to the “creamy” texture and “clean” feel of her lipstick formulations, qualities achieved with ingredients including rosehip, coconut and avocado oil, pomegranate jojoba complex and a natural rose wax.

Beckham has been teasing the Posh Lipstick collection on Instagram this week using the hashtag #PoshIsBack. In one post, she recalled her journey to feeling fully able to embrace the “Posh” persona.

“I was given the name Posh in 1996 over lunch with Peter Loraine of Top of The Pops Magazine and the rest of the Spice Girls,” she wrote. “I can’t say it would’ve been my first choice, but I ultimately grew into it on my own terms.”

“I was young and shy, and being Posh helped me find my style and confidence, and my voice,” she continued. “After the Spice Girls, I distanced myself from the nickname because it had unwavering momentum of its own. Posh forever changed the course of my life, opening the door for me to go after my dreams. This week, I celebrate Posh with the launch of Posh Lipstick.”

She then concluded by saying: “Lipstick has always given me confidence when I needed it and extra spice when I already had it. Each shade is inspired by a specific memory, and whilst the moments may have been my own, the energy and emotion is shared by us all. Posh is back.”

The full range of Posh Lipstick shades appears below:

Pixi: pale peach nude

Girl: light neutral peach

Spice: mid-tone ginger

Fringe: deep copper brown

Pout: pale coral pink

Sway: light berry pink

Pose: mid-tone mauve

Play: rich plum berry

Pop: Victoria Beckham red

















The collection’s pricing has yet to be announced, but you can sign up over on the Victoria Beckham Beauty website to be informed as soon as it goes on sale.

