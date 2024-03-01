Victoria Beckham Is the Latest Victim of PETA Runway Protesters

A PETA protester on the Victoria Beckham Fall 2024 runway Photo: Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

Runway crashers have officially arrived at Paris Fashion Week.

At Victoria Beckham's Fall 2024 show on Friday, PETA protestors snuck onto the catwalk and held up signs that read "viva vegan leather" with shirts that read "animals aren't fabric." While we don't know where or how Beckham sources her brand's leather, their words aim to draw the attention to the leather industry and reports that animals may be skinned alive to produce the material. (Due to sheer demand, there is evidence that most leather is no longer a byproduct of the meat industry.)

"No garment is worth slaughtering and skinning a sensitive animal," @PETAUK tweeted on X (formerly Twitter) alongside a video of the protest taken from the front row, tagging the English designer. "Wanna be the champion of vegan leather instead?"

Despite the chaos, Beckham emerged at the end of the show (on crutches after an ankle injury) with a big grin. Her label, which is known for its luxurious wardrobe staples, has not acknowledged the protest.

This marks PETA's fourth, perhaps most successful, runway crash of the Fall 2024 season (protesters at Coach, Fendi and Burberry were seemingly escorted away more quickly) after several high-profile incidents throughout the Spring 2024 season. How they get into shows — even the front row, apparently — remains something of a mystery, but it's definitely catching the internet's attention. Despite that, designers continue to sell leather products and see revenue growth as a result.

