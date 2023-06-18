Victoria Beckham and Kids Celebrate David Beckham on Father's Day: 'Our Everything'

The retired soccer star is "the most talented and amazing dad there is," according to son Romeo's sweet tribute

Victoria Beckham/Instagram; Brooklyn Beckham/Instagram Victoria and David Beckham; Brooklyn and David Beckham

Victoria Beckham is celebrating David Beckham for being a great dad to their not-so-little ones.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

On Father's Day, the fashion designer, 49, celebrated the retired soccer star, 48, with their four kids — daughter Harper, 11, and sons Cruz, 18, Romeo, 20, and Brooklyn, 24. The former Spice Girl shared a series of photos of her family on Instagram to wish her husband of more than two decades a happy Father’s Day.

"You really are our 'everything,'" Victoria captioned the sweet tribute. "We love you so so much."

Victoria Beckham/Instagram From left: Romeo, Harper, Brooklyn and Cruz Beckham

Romeo, who just entered a one-year contract with Brentford soccer club's B team, also had kind words for his famous father. The newly signed footballer shared a photo on his Instagram Story of himself and his dad hugging on the soccer field, adding the caption, "Happy Father's Day to the most talented and amazing dad there is. Love you so much."

Romeo Beckham/Instagram David and Romeo Beckham

Related: Victoria Beckham Shares Sweet Family Photos from Elton John Concert: 'Back Together Again'

Cruz shared two sweet pictures of him and his dad: one featuring the pair posing poolside and another capturing them mid-bite as they enjoyed some noodles together. "I love you so much ❤️," he wrote in the caption.



Brooklyn also posted a snapshot of himself and his father on his Instagram Story, calling David the "best dad." The eldest Beckham kid also wished a happy day to wife Nicola Peltz Beckham's father, Nelson Peltz.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.



Earlier this month, Victoria and David enjoyed traveling to Japan with their youngest two kids, sharing photos from the trip on Instagram.

"So incredible being back in Japan after so long meeting incredible people and learning about the culture and traditions. Thank you to everyone for making our family feel so welcome," David wrote.

David Beckham Instagram From left: Brooklyn, Cruz, Harper, David, Victoria and Romeo Beckham

Related: David Beckham Pays Sweet 49th Birthday Tribute to 'Most Amazing Wife' Victoria Beckham

In an interview with Vogue Australia last summer, Victoria talked about some of her fears as her and David's kids — particularly their daughter — get older. She worried about how body shaming has erupted on social media and how that might impact Harper.

"Harper isn't on social media, so we don't have to worry about that just yet. But seeing how cruel people can be, yes it really does [concern me]," she said at the time.

Victoria said that Harper is "at that age where her body is going to start changing, but it's about making sure we communicate a lot as a family and she surrounds herself with nice friends. But it is quite terrifying, I can't lie."



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.