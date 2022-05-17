Victoria Beckham just described the “desire to be thin” as “old-fashioned”

Designer and former Spice Girl, Victoria Beckham, who has been candid about her struggles with body image and disordered eating in the past, has opened up in a new interview about how her attitude towards thinness has changed – and how she's glad that daughter, Harper, 10, has grown up seeing a more diverse array of bodies. However, whilst it's interesting to hear how VB's personal attitude has evolved, it's key to remember that body types and weight should never be dictated by fashion trends.

Speaking about her new collection of dresses, which she has described as form-fitting, Victoria told Grazia, "There are a lot of really curvy women in Miami [where the Beckham family spends a lot of time], and they really own it, you know?

"They walk along Miami beach with not a lot of clothes on, and they look fantastic. They show their bodies off with such confidence. I found both their attitude and their style really liberating, and as a mother, I loved that Harper was around women who were really celebrating their curves and enjoying how they look."

She added that – at least in her eyes – societal views towards praising thinness now appear "old-fashioned [...] wanting to be really thin, I think women today want to look healthy and curvy [instead]". And while this may be true for some, again, can we just re-stress that whatever body you're in, it's equally worthy of love and cool clothes.

Victoria also commented on her own body, which in the past has (unfairly) been the subject of endless discussion, with one now infamous moment – that saw presenter Chris Evans ask her to weigh herself on a scale on his show TFI Friday, twelve weeks postpartum – forever etched into the minds of many.

"It's not about being a certain size. It's about knowing who you are and being happy with who you are," she shared. "I have found my own balance between wanting to have fun and being disciplined about eating healthily and working out



Story continues

"When you're younger you fight against that balance, but through being older I've reached a place where I know what that balance looks like. I just know what works for me."

We're glad to hear Victoria feels she's in a much happier place nowadays – and that the message that health and happiness looks different on everybody is starting to dominate the discourse when it comes to body type 'ideals'.

Beat is the UK's leading charity dedicated to helping people with eating disorders. If you or someone you know is struggling with body image or eating, and want to seek help, call their helpline on 0808 801 0677 or visit their website for more information.





You Might Also Like