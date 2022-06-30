Victoria Beckham Insists Her Diet Isn’t ‘Boring’, Despite What Husband David Thinks

Victoria Beckham has attempted to set the record straight about her diet after her husband David Beckham revealed she’d been eating “the same thing for the last 25 years”.

Earlier this year, the former footballer revealed that Victoria has “rarely deviated” from her favourite dish of grilled fish and steamed vegetables since he’s known her.

“I get quite emotional about food and wine, when I’m eating something great I want everyone to try it,” he told the River Cafe Table 4 podcast.

“Unfortunately I’m married to someone that has eaten the same thing for the last 25 years. Since I met Victoria, she only eats grilled fish, steamed vegetables, she will very rarely deviate away from there.”

David and Victoria Beckham (Photo: Darren Gerrish via Getty Images)

In a new interview with Vogue Australia via The Australian, Victoria jokingly accused her husband of making her sound “boring”, insisting she was simply very “disciplined” when it comes to her diet.

“I mean, talk about making me sound boring!” she told the fashion magazine.

“No. What he meant is that he’s never met anyone who’s more disciplined with the way that they eat. I eats lots of healthy fat: fish, avocado, nuts, that sort of thing. I do drink alcohol, unless I have a reason not to. I’ll detox from anything for three to six months where I won’t drink.

“I’m quite extreme in anything I do, whether it’s eating or working out or drinking or not drinking.”

Posh also revealed her exercise routine, which involves regular pilates, runs for 30-minutes uphill on a treadmill, and “gruelling one-hour weights sessions”.

Victoria Beckham (Photo: NBC via Getty Images)

In the same interview, Victoria called out British TV and radio presenter Chris Evans for weighing her on live TV in the late nineties just two months after she’d given birth to her son, Brooklyn.

Recalling the moment, Victoria said: “I went on a TV show with Chris Evans many years ago and I’d just had Brooklyn and lost a lot of weight after.

“It happened to my mum after her pregnancies. It doesn’t mean you have an eating disorder. And he made me stand on the scales to be weighed.

“Can you imagine doing that nowadays?”

Read the full interview in Vogue Australia, on sale 4 July.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

