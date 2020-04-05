Victoria Beckham shares video call conversation with 'inspiring' NHS staff on coronavirus frontline

Victoria Beckham attends the Portrait Gala 2019 at the National Portrait Gallery on March 12, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Victoria Beckham has thanked NHS staff “from the bottom of her heart” in a touching video call with frontline workers battling the coronavirus.

Posh Spice spoke with NHS staff in Scotland via a video call and shared a clip of it on her Instagram account.

The star told the workers of how “humbled” she felt speaking with them and said she hopes they “feel all the love” the country has for them.

Victoria posted the clip with the caption: "Yesterday I had the humbling opportunity to speak to an NHS team in Scotland. Please have a look and listen to what they are saying.

"They are so inspiring and we all need to do our part in staying home and helping these incredible workers and their colleagues on the frontline."

Speaking on the call, the former Spice Girl told the staff: “I hope you feel all the love the whole country is giving you - every time I watch the videos of people clapping for you I get quite emotional and I hope you feel that from all of us.

“It’s so wonderful what you’re doing and really the whole country feels so humbled by everything you’re doing.

“The hours you’re working being away from loved ones must be so difficult.

“Thank you again so much for all your hard work everything that you’re doing - I don’t even know what to say, I just feel really humbled to be talking to you.

She added: “Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

The staff spoke of the pressure of daily 12 and a half hour shifts and the “worry” about away from family while being forced to self-isolate.

They also revealed none of them had been tested for COVID-19 and they all wear masks, aprons and gloves while seeing patients and have to assume each person they has the virus “until proven otherwise”.