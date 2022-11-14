Victoria Beckham’s aspiring singer son Cruz, 17, working with Little Mix and Kylie Minogue producer

Cruz Beckham has approached Max Wolfgang who has produced hits for Little Mix and Kylie Minogue (Getty Images)

Victoria Beckham’s youngest son Cruz is reportedly working with new producer known for creating hits for Little Miss, Kylie Minogue and Rudimental.

The 17-year-old allegedly approached Max Wolfgang after hearing his work with Sam Ryder at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest.

It is claimed that Wolfgang, who is the creative genius behind Ryder’s track Space Man, was “very excited” to join forces with Beckham when he heard his potential on some demo tapes.

A source told The Sun on Sunday: “Cruz was blown away by Sam’s performance at Eurovision and felt Max’s style of writing would work with the vibe he’s going for, and asked if he could arrange a session.

“Max heard some of the demos Cruz has been working on and was very excited to be involved. He was surprised by his musical talent.”

Beckham recently signed up to Tap Music management, which represents hitmakers Ellie Goulding, Dua Lipa and Leigh-Anne Pinnock.

The teen is following in his mother Victoria Beckham’s musical footsteps (Getty Images)

Insiders noted at the time the fact a “well-established” company had recruited the teen to their books meant that he’s a genuine star in the making.

A source previously said: “The fact that such a well-established and successful management company has taken on Cruz proves there is faith that he is the real deal.

“Everyone has been really impressed with what they have heard so far and he is working hard to develop his songs.

“Everything is falling into place with his career but he isn’t in a rush to put music out yet.”

The source also explained how his famous parents mean there is extra pressure on him to do well when he does finally release his music as they insisted he “has a lot to prove.”

Back in February, the teenager was also reported to be working with music producer Poo Bear, who has written a numbers of tunes for chart-topper Justin Bieber.

The Standard has contacted Cruz Beckham for comment.