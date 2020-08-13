Victoria, B.C. Python Found After Six-Week Wild Snake Chase

This 1.4-metre-long ball python was on the run in Victoria, B.C. for six weeks.

After six weeks on the run from authorities a ball python loose in Victoria, B.C. has finally been found.

The elusive 1.4-metre-long renegade reptile had been slithering around the provincial capitol for well over a month. To quote Samuel L. Jackson: somebody needed to get that (expletive) snake off of the (expletive) streets of Victoria.

And thankfully someone did.

Victoria RCMP brought the serpentine fugitive into custody after it was found sheltering under a parked car more than three kilometres from where it originally disappeared.

According to its owners, the evasive escapee had been on the loose since July 2. RCMP issued a public warning in early August urging residents to call 911 if they saw the animal.

The location where the slithering spy was discovered was not only three kilometres away (about a 45-minute walk for us two-legged folks), it also was across the Victoria harbour, suggesting the snake either traversed a busy traffic bridge or swam across ocean water.

Not unnerving to think about at all!

“A patrol officer who is familiar with snakes took the snake into custody without incident,” police said in a statement Wednesday night.

The #baystreetsnake took refuge under a vehicle. As our crisis negotiators don't speak parseltongue, Patrol officers attended & one who was (thankfully) familiar with snakes approached the vehicle. (4/5) pic.twitter.com/ZYyy1VIz40 — Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) August 13, 2020

Neighbouring communities also chimed in with relief that the scaly noodle had been found.

Shout out to our friends at @vicpdcanada for capturing that python in #yyj.👍Just for the record, we were bravely waiting to take action if it made it to #OakBay. 😉 pic.twitter.com/pfH7UCeZyQ — Oak Bay Police (@OakBayPolice) August 13, 2020

But in reality, the elusive vagabond didn’t pose...

