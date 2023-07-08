The 2023 NBA Draft's No. 1 pick is playing his first game with the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night against No. 2 pick Brandon Miller and the Charlotte Hornets

The day many NBA fans have been waiting for has arrived. Heralded No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick Victor Wembanyama is playing in his first NBA game during the opening night of Las Vegas Summer League. Wembanyama's San Antonio Spurs face No. 2 pick Brandon Miller and the Charlotte Hornets at 9 p.m. ET Friday (ESPN) at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

Friday's opening session of Summer League, which also featured No. 3 pick Scoot Henderson and the Portland Trail Blazers against No. 4 pick Amen Thompson and the Houston Rockets, has been sold out for several days. It is the fifth time in Summer League history that a session has sold out. Wembanyama's debut has been anticipated for months, if not years, as the 7-foot-4 French phenom captivated basketball fans' attention with his guard-like movements in a forward-built frame.

The Spurs will also play Sunday against the Blazers and Henderson. How much Wembanyama plays during Summer League is still to be determined, but fans will likely be watching his every move in Las Vegas.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama drives against the Charlotte Hornets during the first half of an NBA Summer League game on July 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

What: NBA Summer League

Where: Las Vegas, Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion

TV: ESPN networks and NBA TV

Wembanyama's debut: Spurs vs. Hornets, 9 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Follow Victor Wembanyama's NBA Summer League debut with live updates, highlights