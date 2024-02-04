Victor Osimhen on PSG radar if they lose Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid

Victor Osimhen will be a wanted man this summer - Andrew Medichini/AP

Paris St-Germain will turn their attentions to Victor Osimhen if Kylian Mbappe decides to join Real Madrid.

Mbappe is expected to announce his long-awaited decision within the next week with sources suggesting he has finally chosen Madrid when his PSG contract runs out at the end of the season.

PSG had made Mbappe a counter offer, believed to be in excess of what he will earn at Madrid, but the 25-year-old is understood to have decided to leave.

As ever with Mbappe, and not least because he has changed his mind in the past, there is always a note of caution over his future and there could be another last-minute about-turn.

PSG are far calmer about him leaving this time, however. They have already insulated themselves financially should Mbappe go with the forward having agreed to give up “tens and tens of millions of euros” – according to one source – in loyalty bonuses due to him if he does not stay and sign another deal.

Kylian Mbappe looks to be on his way to Real Madrid - Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

There is also a strong school of thought at the club that the time may be right for Mbappe to leave, given the way PSG are evolving under Luis Enrique with a younger, superstar-free team.

Mbappe’s departure, after signing from Monaco in 2018, will certainly free up significant finances at PSG. In Madrid he will, of course, link up with England’s Jude Bellingham.

Osimhen is understood to figure prominently in PSG’s thinking for a replacement with the Nigerian centre-forward available for €130 million (£111.2 million) – the release clause in the recent contract he signed with Napoli. Clubs had considered making a move for him last summer but Napoli priced him out of the market. The agreement of a release clause changes that.

Released from the financial commitment to Mbappe, and with the money saved on bonuses, PSG could afford the fee and he would perfectly fit their need for a No 9.

PSG have also been linked with a move for AC Milan’s Rafael Leao and Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford. There is no interest, however, in the England forward, who they had discussed signing on a free transfer before an option for a contract extension was taken up by United and then the player signed a new deal last season. His current problems have not changed PSG’s thinking.

PSG’s interest in Osimhen will come as a blow to Chelsea who, Telegraph Sport revealed last November, had made the 25-year-old their primary target when they enter the market for a striker this summer.

Mauricio Pochettino wants to add a centre-forward to his squad in future windows, with Osimhen at the top of his list after his three seasons in Serie A. However, it remains to be seen, given financial pressures, whether Chelsea can structure a deal and see off the interest from PSG.

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has already suggested Osimhen, currently on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations, will either join Madrid, PSG or a Premier League club at the end of the season. With Mbappe’s apparent decision, and PSG’s need, it would appear the French giants are his most likely destination.