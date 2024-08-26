Victor Osimhen to Chelsea latest: Deal almost agreed, striker prefers Europe, revived talks

As we head into the final few days of the summer transfer window this week, let’s round up all the latest news on Victor Osimhen to Chelsea.

I’ve roundup up what some of the main outlets and top sources have been reporting on this one late last night to see where we are at with it and what the chances are of Chelsea landing Osimhen this week.

Deal agreed

🚨🇸🇦 More on Victor Osimhen story. The agreement between Napoli and Al Ahli for package in excess of €65m is almost done, pending small details. But NO agreement with Osimhen so far as Nigerian striker wants an important salary + KEY DETAIL: release clause to be included. pic.twitter.com/Z9vnSTdIEE — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 25, 2024

Saudi almost agree fee for Osimhen.

As above, Fabrizio Romano says:

‘The agreement between Napoli and Al Ahli for package in excess of €65m is almost done, pending small details. But NO agreement with Osimhen so far as Nigerian striker wants an important salary + KEY DETAIL: release clause to be included.’

Osimhen prefers Europe

According to Sky Sports, Osimhen prefers a move to a European club!

So there is still hope for Chelsea.

Revived talks

Osimhen at The Bridge this season?

According to The Telegraph, Chelsea have revived talks over a loan deal to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen. It is understood that the terms now being offered to Chelsea that are far more favourable – although there potentially remains a major stumbling block over the salary.

So that sounds a bit more hopeful for Chelsea’s chances of signing Osimhen. But this one feels like it’s going to go to deadline day with drama and some potential twists and turns to happen still.

Chelsea will have to agree to paying Osimhen’s salary, which we know to be very high. So I’m really not sure whether they will. Some big decisions to make here.