Victor Osimhen ‘addicted’ to trophies in clear transfer declaration amid Chelsea and Man United interest

Victor Osimhen says he is “addicted” to winning trophies after lifting the Serie A title with Napoli.

The Italian champions are reportedly looking to tie the striker down to a new contract amid transfer interest from Chelsea and Manchester United, with a £130million price tag slapped on him after 31 goals last season.

But Osimhen has indicated that any club who wishes to sign him must be able to challenge for multiple titles.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m so proud that I am actually a Scudetto winner, for me, it’s a huge one,” he told Nigerian outlet Soccernet.

“Whatsoever honour that comes after this, I will welcome it. And I am really working hard to make sure, and now I am addicted to trophies because now the Scudetto is my first trophy as a pro.

“Now I’m addicted, and I can’t wait for the new season to come.”

After the “crazy” celebrations that followed Napoli’s Scudetto triumph, Osimhen has suggested that he has no intention of leaving the club this summer.

“There’s no better place to be than this place,” he added.

LIVE BLOG: Follow the latest transfer news and rumours

“I am so happy I made the right choice by coming here. And achieving this kind of greatness with the Neapolitans is something that I will wake up and always smile about.

“My children’s children will come into this world and realise that their father has done something amazing.”