Victor Ortiz removed from fight vs. John Molina Jr. as former champ faces 3 felony rape charges

Victor Ortiz was arrested Tuesday and charged with three counts of felony rape. (AP)

Former welterweight champion Victor Ortiz, who was charged with forcible rape on Tuesday in Oxnard, California, was removed from his bout against John Molina Jr. that was scheduled for Sunday, and will be televised by Fox Sports 1.

Ortiz wanted to compete but officials involved made the decision to yank his fight from the card. Molina posted on Instagram that he will not compete.





Premier Boxing Champions confirmed that a featherweight bout between Brandon Figueroa (16-0, 11 KOs) and Oscar Escandon (25-4, 17 KOs) is the new main event.

Joe Joyce (5-0, 5 KOs), the 2016 Olympic super heavyweight silver medalist, will fight Iago Kiladze (26-3, 18 KOs) in the new co-main event.

A woman filed a complaint with the Oxnard Police Department on March 19 alleging she had been sexually assaulted. Police posted a warrant for Ortiz’s arrest Tuesday and Ortiz turned himself in to the Ventura County Sheriff Department’s East Valley Station on Tuesday, where he was charged with forcible rape, forcible oral copulation and forcible digital penetration. He was released on $100,000 bail.

He has an Oct. 10 court date.

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Ex-Raiders player with rare brain disorder hospitalized

• MattHarvey has one team he won’t sign with

• Steelers legend to RB Bell: Fake injuries to stay healthy

• Pete Thamel: Meet the country’s most unconventional young coach

