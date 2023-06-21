What Victor Orta has said about Leeds United exit, Rodrigo leaving Elland Road

Victor Orta has shared some thoughts on his time at Leeds United, while separate reports link Sevilla with a move for Rodrigo Moreno.

There's no doubt there were good moments during Orta's tenure at Leeds. It was an inspired move to bring Marcelo Bielsa to Yorkshire.

In addition, signings such as Raphinha, Jack Harrison, Mateusz Klich and Ben White go down as a resounding success.

Max Wober, Tyler Adams, Willy Gnonto and Luis Sinisterra look like top-class players and all joined last summer.

However, Leeds fans will tell you there were more than a few duds. The messy business of Jean-Kevin Augustin, players that just didn't take like Yosuke Ideguchi.

There were many times he wildly overspent, signing prospect Giorginio Rutter for £35.5 million when Leeds needed goals in a relegation battle.

Orta also sanctioned paying £25 million for Dan James. The Welsh winger has talent and could feature next season, but the price tag felt wild.

Going from Marcelo Bielsa to Jesse Marsch and trying to convince fans he was a natural successor just insulted the intelligence of everyone at Elland Road.

Screaming 'sack the board' at the fans, just because the Whites had come from behind to finally win a game, beating (at the time) a poor, poor Bournemouth side.

Above all, the thing fans wanted most from him but didn't receive is some sort of apology. That remains the case after his latest comments.

Speaking at his first Sevilla press conference, Orta said: "I had a good time there, taking a team which had been 16 years in the lower divisions, as a foreigner in England, where they demand double of you"

He continued, "It was a very important part of my life, with some very good moments, and the bad moments are forgotten."

Soon-to-be ex-Chairman Andrea Radrizzani recently apologised for his mistakes, while Orta continues to pat himself on the back.

"I forgot about that the day the door closed, just wanted to remember the good times I had there."

Fingers crossed for Sevilla that Victor Orta has learned something from his catalogue of mistakes.

Rodrigo Moreno linked to Sevilla

Victor Orta's first signing could well be Leeds United's top goalscorer, Rodrigo Moreno.

The Spaniard was rewarded with an international call-up this past week after scoring 13 goals in 31 Premier League matches.

Rodrigo watched from the bench as Spain lifted the Nations League trophy, a success fans all agree he deserves.

Reports abroad are now linking him with a move to La Liga side Sevilla.

According to reports, the club included a £3.5 million release clause in the event of relegation.

Orta himself spoke on the matter, claiming he messaged Rodrigo to congratulate him, adding: "If that's where the rumour comes from then it's a bit exaggerated."

That nugget of information wasn't previously in the public domain, but the speculative link has been made due to their time together at Leeds.

Rodrigo may or may not move to Sevilla but with Euro 2024 on the horizon, it's unlikely he will remain in Yorkshire.

