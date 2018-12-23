Victor Oladipo gives car to domestic violence advocate Renita Hills

Pacers star guard Victor Oladipo gave away a car he won. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

After being named the NBA’s Most Improved Player for the 2017-18 season, Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo decided he could do good after a strong first season in Indianapolis.

In winning the award, which was sponsored by Kia, Oladipo was given a new Kia Sportage, but he decided that he could find a more deserving driver.

During Sunday’s game against the Wizards, Oladipo gave away the car to domestic violence survivor and advocate Renita Hills.

When @VicOladipo won the NBA’s Most Improved Player Award, he was given a brand-new Kia. Tonight, he surprised Renita Hills, a domestic violence survivor who now works with @juliancenter, with the keys to that car. 🎁🚗🔑 pic.twitter.com/uliTCUc8uy — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) December 23, 2018





Oladipo was inspired by the story of Hills, who works as an advocate for the Julian Center. Founded in 1975, the Julian Center is the largest organization supporting victims of sexual assault and domestic assault in Indiana.

Hills was brought onto the court during a break in the game, and Oladipo surprised her with a pre-recorded message:

“Hey Renita, this is Victor Oladipo from the Indiana Pacers. Last season, I won the Most Improved Player from the NBA and Kia, and they gave me this nice ride. I’ve heard part of your story, and I think you’re an inspiration to so many people, and you’re a survivor. I love giving back to the community of Indianapolis, so surprise! This car is actually for you. My friend Boomer is coming to see you to give you the keys. I’ll see you tonight after the game. Peace.”

Pacers mascot Boomer greeted Hills with the keys to the car in one of the more heartwarming interactions of the season.

Oladipo likes to reach out to families

This isn’t the first time that Oladipo has ingrained himself in the local community and helped donate a car to someone he cares about.

Back when he played for the Orlando Magic, Oladipo helped donate a car to Sonora Walker, a single mother from Orlando, on Christmas Eve. Oladipo and the team had heard that Walker rode the bus an hour each way to get to her job and support her 4-year-old daughter, so they made to it to help her out.

In addition to the car, Oladipo and teammate Channing Frye donated toys, clothing, shoes and a laptop. Walker had just moved into a new apartment from a women’s shelter, so Oladipo also bought her two bedroom sets.

“Christmas is more than just presents and trees and stuff like that,” Oladipo said. “It’s the real reason for the season. She’s shocked. It’s pretty cool.”

