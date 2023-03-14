Victor Henry surprised he wasn’t able to finish Gravely with kicks at UFC Fight Night 221

LAS VEGAS – Victor Henry beat Tony Gravely with a split decision Saturday on the preliminary card at UFC Fight Night 221 in Las Vegas.

Take a look inside the fight with Henry, who got back in the win column after a loss to Raphael Assuncao this past fall.

Tony Gravely vs. Victor Henry

Mar 11, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Victor Henry (red gloves) fights Tony Gravely (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Virgin Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Result: Victor Henry def. Tony Gravely via split decision (30-27, 28-29, 29-28)

Updated records: Henry (23-6 MMA, 2-1 UFC), Gravely (23-9 MMA, 4-4 UFC)

Key stat: Henry outstruck Gravely 190-90.

Henry on the fight's key moment

“You have to expect the best, but prepare for the worst. The rounds is not exactly what I want to do. We’re not paid for a long time, we’re paid for a good time. I thought I was going to be able to get them out of there in the second, just with those straight punts to the guts.

“But it only goes to show the quality of his heart, his character, and his training camp that he was able to go out there and just go three rounds with somebody like me trying to, you know, trying to be in his face the entire time.”

Henry on rebounding from a loss

“There’s always pressure, whether it’s coming off a big win and people expecting you to go out there and do your thing, or you come off a loss and people just think that you’re trash. There’s always pressure. Every fight is the biggest fight. So coming off that last loss against (Raphael) Assuncao, I had to do some recalibrating of my own and remind myself that none of us are immortal.”

Henry on what he wants next

“The first time I got called to the UFC, I was eating Korean barbecue. So I’m going to go out, come this next week, I’m going to get some barbecue, and if somebody needs a last-minute opponent, I’m uninjured and I think my cardio’s pretty good looking at that last fight. So I’m looking to get back in there whenever the UFC wants me.”

To hear more from Henry, check out the video of the full post-fight interview above.

