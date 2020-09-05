Victor González nearly quit his major-league dream. Now his Dodgers career is taking off

Dodgers reliever Victor González throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday. There was a time when González didn't want to be part of the Dodgers' organization. (Nick Wagner / For The Times)

Last August, when minor league baseball was still a thing, Victor González sat at his locker in the Oklahoma City Dodgers clubhouse a bit stupefied. He was a step from the major leagues and he couldn’t believe it. He had been a triple-A pitcher for almost two weeks and it was so shocking that he still couldn’t sleep right.

A year earlier, for about a month, González didn’t want to be a Dodger. The Dodgers were set to demote him to their rookie league affiliate and he refused. Instead, he went home to Mexico. He couldn’t handle the pressure and all the injuries and the frustrating results anymore. He was throwing 86 mph a year and four months removed from Tommy John surgery. He’d walk off the mound crying. So, he fled.

“I didn’t want anything to do with baseball,” González said in Spanish last August. “I didn't want to play baseball. I couldn't do things right. I was already 22 and I couldn't improve. I stayed in the same leagues. I couldn't advance.”

González is a 24-year-old major leaguer now. He’s a left-handed reliever in a bullpen with the best earned-run average in the National League on the team with the best record in the majors. He’s allowed two runs in 10 innings across six appearances.

Every time he pitches, family and friends in Tuxpan, the small town in the state of Nayarit he was plucked from, gather around a television outside to watch. A video of the first watch party went viral. His girlfriend sent him the clip after the game.

“When I saw that first video, it was very emotional for me because my whole family was there,” González said. “Aunts and uncles, cousins, friends, my girlfriend. Watching that made me cry because I’ve gone through a lot and they know everything I’ve battled through.”

Tuxpan is where González spent his short-lived retirement in the summer of 2018.

He had been pitching for the Great Lake Loons, the Dodgers’ low-A team, and he wasn’t good. In six starts, he recorded a 5.61 ERA over 25 2/3 innings. Opponents hit .314 with an .819 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. He flew home after he gave up five runs in 4 2/3 innings against the Dayton Dragons.

Three days into his time at home, he was playing cards with friends when he realized he made a mistake.

“Everyone said: ‘What are you doing here?’” González recalled. “‘You didn’t study. You don’t have a career. By the time you study and have a career, you’ll be old.’”

González wanted to pitch again but not in the United States. He asked the Dodgers if he could finish the year pitching in Mexico. He said the organization said no. The Dodgers wanted him to pitch in the minors under their watch. So, he returned and was sent to Ogden, the rookie-league affiliate. The frustration didn’t cease. He allowed 13 runs in eight innings across four appearances.

“I'd come out after pitching and I'd cry,” González said. “I left the games crying because I couldn't throw strikes.”

González met Julio Urías at a showcase when he was 15, the same year his father was stabbed and killed. They ended up on the same team in the Mexican Baseball League — the Diablos Rojos del Mexico — before signing with the Dodgers in 2012.

González signed for $400,000 in July. Urías signed for $450,000 a month later and became a hyped prospect, reaching the majors as an 19-year-old phenom.

