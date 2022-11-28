Victims in weekend drowning at Lake of the Ozarks were from India, authorities say

Two men died over the weekend at Lake of the Ozarks after one man tried to save the other from drowning, authorities said. Both victims were from India.

First responders were called at about 2:20 p.m. Saturday on a report of two men who had gone beneath the water and hadn’t resurfaced.

One of the men was swimming in the lake when he went beneath the water and did not resurface, according to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The other man then dove into the water to try and help the man who was struggling.

The victims were identified Sunday as Uthej Kunta, 24, and Shiva Kelligari, 25, according to the highway patrol.

Authorities were called after neither man resurfaced. They were last seen in the water at the .5 mile mark.

The body of the first man was found about 90 minutes later, according to the report. The body of the second man was found at about 9 a.m. Sunday.