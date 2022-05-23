Victims killed in high-speed crash by car evading police in south Sacramento identified

A man and a woman killed Saturday morning in a high-speed car crash in south Sacramento on Saturday were identified by the Coroner’s Office Monday morning.

Sacramento residents Binh Nguyen, 54, and Tien Thuy Le, 46, were killed on Stockton Boulevard after their car was T-boned by one of two cars evading officers during an unrelated police chase.

The victims were driving just north of 65th Street about 8:50 a.m., and died at the scene, California Highway Patrol spokesman Officer Mark Leavitt told The Sacramento Bee.

Before the crash, Sacramento police officers saw two cars driving recklessly in the area of Stockton Boulevard and 47th Avenue.

The officers were in a marked police vehicle and turned on their emergency lights and sirens to conduct a traffic stop, according to a press release.

But both cars continued driving recklessly, leading officers to chase them in a 26-second, half-mile pursuit before one of the vehicles slammed into the uninvolved car with Nguyen and Le inside.

The driver of the car that caused the crash was taken to the hospital with major injuries, Leavitt said. It was not yet determined if drugs or alcohol were involved, or if the driver will face criminal charges.

The other involved car fled the area and has not been located, police said.

Any witnesses with information regarding this investigation may contact the California Highway Patrol – South Sacramento at 916-897-5600 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-HELP (4357).