Victims identified in fatal shooting at ‘small gathering’ at Fresno apartment complex

Fresno police on Monday released the names of two men killed in a shooting Saturday.

Antonio Arreola, 30, and Tim Allan May, 41 were shot during a disturbance at an apartment complex on Olive Avenue near Cedar Avenue. They pair were taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where they died.

Police confirmed the identities in an update Monday.

Two other men were also shot. They were also taken to the hospital and remain in critical but stable condition. They are expected to recover, police said.

According to police, the man were at “a small gathering” at the complex when at least one unidentified suspect arrived and the gunfire started. Detectives are interviewing those at the party and collecting surveillance video from the area, but are also asked from the public’s help with any information related to the deaths.

The two deaths make for a total of 34 homicides in Fresno for 2023.

That’s still down from the 54 reported in the city this time last year.

Tim May, left, and Antonio Arreola, right were killed in a shooting at an apartment complex in Fresno.