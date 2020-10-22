Victim's head injury left 'no hope of survival'

When 54-year-old Anthony Dwyer arrived at the hospital late on July 13, 2018, his pupils were fixed and dilated, he didn't respond to any painful stimuli, and he had no cough or gag reflex.

All of those things are brain stem reflexes necessary to sustain life, said Crown prosecutor Chris Ryan, reading from an agreed statement of facts Thursday.

The absence of those reflexes indicates brain death, Ryan told the jury in the manslaughter trial of 21-year-old William Ronald Jordan.

Ryan said Dwyer was immediately intubated and put on life support when he arrived at the Saint John Regional Hospital.

Shortly after midnight, he was seen by a neurologist, who noted no improvement in his condition.

Reading from the agreed statement, Ryan said Dwyer's condition was "not compatible with life." He said there was no treatment that would alter that prognosis.

View photos Roger Cosman/CBC More

He said there was "no hope of survival."

Dwyer had sustained "significant trauma to the brain," along with fractures in his face.

Crown and defence also agreed that the brain injury that led to Dwyer's death was "likely caused" when he hit his head on the pavement immediately after being struck in the face by Jordan — and not the punch itself.

The agreed statement, which was entered as an exhibit Thursday, also stated that a blood sample was taken from Dwyer when he was admitted to hospital.

Crown prosecutor Jeremy Erickson told the court that an official with Coroner Services advised the Saint John Police Force that the sample would be tested for the presence of alcohol and drugs.

A few months later, investigators found out that the toxicology testing had never been done.

View photos Roger Cosman/CBC More

Nor could it be — since the sample had been destroyed.

No reason was given for why the testing hadn't been done.

Reading from the agreed statement, Erickson said Dwyer had consumed "an unknown quantity" of alcohol and cannabis. He was also taking prescription blood-thinning medication.

The agreed statement goes on to say that a waitress who tended to Dwyer's table that night remembers serving him five drinks, including three rum and Cokes.

A pathologist is scheduled to testify on Friday morning when the trial continues.