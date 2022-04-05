Victims in California shooting remembered for warm hearts

  • Penelope Scott holds a collection of family photos including one of her son, De'vazia Turner, one of the victims killed in a mass shooting, during an interview with The Associate Press in Elk Grove, Calif., Monday, April 4, 2022. Multiple people were killed and injured in the shooting a day earlier. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
    1/17

    Sacramento Mass Shooting

    Penelope Scott holds a collection of family photos including one of her son, De'vazia Turner, one of the victims killed in a mass shooting, during an interview with The Associate Press in Elk Grove, Calif., Monday, April 4, 2022. Multiple people were killed and injured in the shooting a day earlier. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Penelope Scott talks about her son, De'vazia Turner, one of the victims killed in a mass shooting, during an interview with The Associate Press in Elk Grove, Calif., Monday, April 4, 2022. Multiple people were killed and injured in the shooting a day earlier.(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
    2/17

    Sacramento Mass Shooting

    Penelope Scott talks about her son, De'vazia Turner, one of the victims killed in a mass shooting, during an interview with The Associate Press in Elk Grove, Calif., Monday, April 4, 2022. Multiple people were killed and injured in the shooting a day earlier.(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Penelope Scott holds her head in her hands as pauses for a moment as she talks about her son, De'vazia Turner, one of the victims killed in a mass shooting, during an interview with The Associate Press in Elk Grove, Calif., Monday, April 4, 2022. Multiple people were killed and injured in the shooting a day earlier. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
    3/17

    Sacramento Mass Shooting

    Penelope Scott holds her head in her hands as pauses for a moment as she talks about her son, De'vazia Turner, one of the victims killed in a mass shooting, during an interview with The Associate Press in Elk Grove, Calif., Monday, April 4, 2022. Multiple people were killed and injured in the shooting a day earlier. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Penelope Scott pauses for a moment and bows her head as she talks about her son, De'vazia Turner, one of the victims killed in a mass shooting, during an interview with The Associate Press in Elk Grove, Calif., Monday, April 4, 2022. Multiple people were killed and injured in the shooting a day earlier.(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
    4/17

    Sacramento Mass Shooting

    Penelope Scott pauses for a moment and bows her head as she talks about her son, De'vazia Turner, one of the victims killed in a mass shooting, during an interview with The Associate Press in Elk Grove, Calif., Monday, April 4, 2022. Multiple people were killed and injured in the shooting a day earlier.(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Penelope Scott holds a collection of family photos including one of her son, De'vazia Turner, one of the victims killed in a mass shooting, during an interview with The Associate Press in Elk Grove, Calif., Monday, April 4, 2022. Multiple people were killed and injured in the shooting a day earlier. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
    5/17

    Sacramento Mass Shooting

    Penelope Scott holds a collection of family photos including one of her son, De'vazia Turner, one of the victims killed in a mass shooting, during an interview with The Associate Press in Elk Grove, Calif., Monday, April 4, 2022. Multiple people were killed and injured in the shooting a day earlier. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Leticia Harris, left, the wife of mass shooting victim Sergio Harris, consoles his mother, Pamela Harris after receiving the news of his death In Sacramento, Calif. April 3, 2022. Authorities are searching for at least one suspect in connection to the fatal shooting early Sunday morning. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
    6/17

    Sacramento Mass Shooting

    Leticia Harris, left, the wife of mass shooting victim Sergio Harris, consoles his mother, Pamela Harris after receiving the news of his death In Sacramento, Calif. April 3, 2022. Authorities are searching for at least one suspect in connection to the fatal shooting early Sunday morning. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • A Sacramento City Police Officer stands near a field of evidence markers after a mass shooting In Sacramento, Calif. April 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
    7/17

    Sacramento Mass Shooting

    A Sacramento City Police Officer stands near a field of evidence markers after a mass shooting In Sacramento, Calif. April 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg, center, talks to the media about the mass shooting In Sacramento, Calif. April 3, 2022. Authorities are searching for at least one suspect in connection to a fatal shooting early Sunday morning. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
    8/17

    Sacramento Mass Shooting

    Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg, center, talks to the media about the mass shooting In Sacramento, Calif. April 3, 2022. Authorities are searching for at least one suspect in connection to a fatal shooting early Sunday morning. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Frank Turner, left, is consoled after Sacramento Police Officers do not allow him to look for his son, who he believes might be one of the six people killed in a mass shooting in Sacramento, Calif. April 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
    9/17

    Sacramento Mass Shooting

    Frank Turner, left, is consoled after Sacramento Police Officers do not allow him to look for his son, who he believes might be one of the six people killed in a mass shooting in Sacramento, Calif. April 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Frank Turner, center, turns away after Sacramento Police Officers do not allow him to look for his son, who he believes might be one of the six people killed in a mass shooting in Sacramento, Calif. April 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
    10/17

    Sacramento Mass Shooting

    Frank Turner, center, turns away after Sacramento Police Officers do not allow him to look for his son, who he believes might be one of the six people killed in a mass shooting in Sacramento, Calif. April 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Frank Turner, center, pleads with Sacramento Police officers to allow him to look for his son at the scene of a mass shooting In Sacramento, Calif., April 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
    11/17

    Sacramento Mass Shooting

    Frank Turner, center, pleads with Sacramento Police officers to allow him to look for his son at the scene of a mass shooting In Sacramento, Calif., April 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Authorities search area of the scene of a mass shooting with multiple deaths in Sacramento, Calif. Sunday, April 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
    12/17

    APTOPIX Sacramento Mass Shooting

    Authorities search area of the scene of a mass shooting with multiple deaths in Sacramento, Calif. Sunday, April 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • A crime scene investigator photographs evidence markers at the scene of a mass shooting In Sacramento, Calif. April 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
    13/17

    APTOPIX Sacramento Mass Shooting

    A crime scene investigator photographs evidence markers at the scene of a mass shooting In Sacramento, Calif. April 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • A sheet is used to block the view as the body of one of victims killed in a mass shooting is loaded into a coroners van In Sacramento, Calif. April 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
    14/17

    Sacramento Mass Shooting

    A sheet is used to block the view as the body of one of victims killed in a mass shooting is loaded into a coroners van In Sacramento, Calif. April 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • A sheet is used to block the view as the body of one of victims killed in a mass shooting is loaded into a coroners van In Sacramento, Calif. April 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
    15/17

    Sacramento Mass Shooting

    A sheet is used to block the view as the body of one of victims killed in a mass shooting is loaded into a coroners van In Sacramento, Calif. April 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • In this undated photo provided by the Sacramento Loaves & Fishes is Melinda Davis, 57, one of the people killed in the weekend mass shooting in California's capital. (Sacramento Loaves & Fishes via AP)
    16/17

    Sacramento Mass Shooting

    In this undated photo provided by the Sacramento Loaves & Fishes is Melinda Davis, 57, one of the people killed in the weekend mass shooting in California's capital. (Sacramento Loaves & Fishes via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • In this undated photo provided by the Sacramento Loaves & Fishes is Melinda Davis, 57, one of the people killed in the weekend mass shooting in California's capital. (Sacramento Loaves & Fishes via AP)
    17/17

    Sacramento Mass Shooting

    In this undated photo provided by the Sacramento Loaves & Fishes is Melinda Davis, 57, one of the people killed in the weekend mass shooting in California's capital. (Sacramento Loaves & Fishes via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Penelope Scott holds a collection of family photos including one of her son, De'vazia Turner, one of the victims killed in a mass shooting, during an interview with The Associate Press in Elk Grove, Calif., Monday, April 4, 2022. Multiple people were killed and injured in the shooting a day earlier. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Penelope Scott talks about her son, De'vazia Turner, one of the victims killed in a mass shooting, during an interview with The Associate Press in Elk Grove, Calif., Monday, April 4, 2022. Multiple people were killed and injured in the shooting a day earlier.(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Penelope Scott holds her head in her hands as pauses for a moment as she talks about her son, De'vazia Turner, one of the victims killed in a mass shooting, during an interview with The Associate Press in Elk Grove, Calif., Monday, April 4, 2022. Multiple people were killed and injured in the shooting a day earlier. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Penelope Scott pauses for a moment and bows her head as she talks about her son, De'vazia Turner, one of the victims killed in a mass shooting, during an interview with The Associate Press in Elk Grove, Calif., Monday, April 4, 2022. Multiple people were killed and injured in the shooting a day earlier.(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Penelope Scott holds a collection of family photos including one of her son, De'vazia Turner, one of the victims killed in a mass shooting, during an interview with The Associate Press in Elk Grove, Calif., Monday, April 4, 2022. Multiple people were killed and injured in the shooting a day earlier. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Leticia Harris, left, the wife of mass shooting victim Sergio Harris, consoles his mother, Pamela Harris after receiving the news of his death In Sacramento, Calif. April 3, 2022. Authorities are searching for at least one suspect in connection to the fatal shooting early Sunday morning. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
A Sacramento City Police Officer stands near a field of evidence markers after a mass shooting In Sacramento, Calif. April 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg, center, talks to the media about the mass shooting In Sacramento, Calif. April 3, 2022. Authorities are searching for at least one suspect in connection to a fatal shooting early Sunday morning. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Frank Turner, left, is consoled after Sacramento Police Officers do not allow him to look for his son, who he believes might be one of the six people killed in a mass shooting in Sacramento, Calif. April 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Frank Turner, center, turns away after Sacramento Police Officers do not allow him to look for his son, who he believes might be one of the six people killed in a mass shooting in Sacramento, Calif. April 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Frank Turner, center, pleads with Sacramento Police officers to allow him to look for his son at the scene of a mass shooting In Sacramento, Calif., April 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Authorities search area of the scene of a mass shooting with multiple deaths in Sacramento, Calif. Sunday, April 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
A crime scene investigator photographs evidence markers at the scene of a mass shooting In Sacramento, Calif. April 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
A sheet is used to block the view as the body of one of victims killed in a mass shooting is loaded into a coroners van In Sacramento, Calif. April 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
A sheet is used to block the view as the body of one of victims killed in a mass shooting is loaded into a coroners van In Sacramento, Calif. April 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
In this undated photo provided by the Sacramento Loaves & Fishes is Melinda Davis, 57, one of the people killed in the weekend mass shooting in California's capital. (Sacramento Loaves & Fishes via AP)
In this undated photo provided by the Sacramento Loaves & Fishes is Melinda Davis, 57, one of the people killed in the weekend mass shooting in California's capital. (Sacramento Loaves & Fishes via AP)
The Associated Press
·6 min read

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A father of four. A best friend with a positive personality. A vivacious partygoer. The six people who were killed during a mass shooting in California’s capital city were remembered by their friends and family Monday as police worked to piece together what happened.

Dozens of rapid-fire gunshots rang out early Sunday in the crowded streets of Sacramento, leaving three women and three men dead and another 12 people wounded. On Monday, small memorials with candles, balloons and flowers had been placed near the crime scene.

Investigators were searching for at least two shooters who were responsible for the violence on the outskirts of the city’s main entertainment district that occurred as bars and nightclubs were closing. Sacramento police said Monday that they booked Dandrae Martin, 26, as a “related suspect” on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and being a convict carrying a loaded gun. Jail records said he was held without bail and was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday. It was not immediately clear whether Martin had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Few details have been made public as investigators comb through evidence gathered from what Police Chief Kathy Lester called a complex crime scene. Witnesses have submitted more than 100 videos and photos taken during and shortly after the shooting.

The Sacramento County coroner released the identities of the six people killed. They were Johntaya Alexander, 21; Melinda Davis, 57; Yamile Martinez-Andrade, 21; Sergio Harris, 38; Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi, 32; and De'vazia Turner, 29.

DE’VAZIA TURNER

De’vazia Turner had four young children, including a 3-year-old daughter named Penelope with sticky fingers. But his bright yellow Mercedes CLS was always clean.

Born and raised in Sacramento, Turner played football from a young age until a knee injury slowed him down. He worked as a manager for an inventory company, keeping a close eye on things his mother might like and letting her know when they would go on sale.

“He was a protector,” his mother, Penelope Scott, said. “Raising him as a single mom, you know, he took the role of being the man of the house. He took care of everything.”

He worked out with his dad, Frank Turner, five days a week. When they weren’t pumping iron, they were probably talking about cars. They both had old Buicks – Turner’s was a 1973 while his dad’s was a 1970 – and Turner had big plans for his. He had just ordered a new stereo and a steering wheel with a cherrywood finish.

Frank Turner said he plans to finish his son’s car, including painting it to include images of De’vazia’s face for his kids to see.

“I want them to see their daddy when they see that car,” Frank Turner said.

De’vazia visited his mother on Saturday, eating leftover pork chops and taking a shower before briefly falling asleep on her couch. When he woke up, he said he was going out – a rarity for him, because he works so much, Scott said.

Scott woke up at around 1 a.m. and couldn’t get back to sleep. She was looking at her phone when she got a call that her son had been killed.

“Your kids are supposed to bury you. You’re not supposed to do that,” she said. “I’m grateful that he has a legacy with his children. However, you know, he’s 29. He didn’t make it to 30.”

The last time Frank Turner saw his son was at the auto shop where they were working on their cars. After his son’s death, a friend called Frank Turner and told him the shop’s security cameras had picked up their conversation.

He watched the video — a father and son spending time together on something they loved — and he cried.

JOHNTAYA ALEXANDER

Alexander was just shy of turning 22 when she was killed, her father told the Los Angeles Times. Her birthday was at the end of the month.

She hoped to become a social worker who worked with children and was a doting aunt to her nieces and nephews, John Alexander told the newspaper.

His daughter’s name was a combination of his own and his older sister’s, he told the Times.

“She was just beginning her life,” he told the newspaper, sobbing. “Stop all this senseless shooting.”

MELINDA DAVIS

Davis was a “very sassy lady” who lived on the streets of Sacramento near the shooting site, The Sacramento Bee reported.

Shawn Peter, a guide with the Downtown Sacramento Partnership who had known Davis for 15 years, told the newspaper that she had been homeless and lived in the area on and off for a decade.

Officials had helped her find housing before the pandemic began but she had returned to the downtown business district in recent months, Peter said. A small bouquet of purple roses with a note saying “Melinda Rest In Peace” was left on the street in her memory.

“Melinda was a very eccentric individual, a very sassy lady,” he told the newspaper. “This was her world, 24/7.”

Davis was a periodic guest at Maryhouse, a daytime center for women and children experiencing homelessness, from 2016 to 2018, director Shannon Stevens said in an email to The Associated Press. Stevens recalled her as kind but someone who did not do well in crowds. She was seeking housing services at the time.

“This was a space she came to find respite from the trauma of living on the streets of our city,” Sacramento Loaves & Fishes, which runs the Maryhouse program, said in a statement.

SERGIO HARRIS

Described by family members as the life of the party, Harris was a frequent presence at the London nightclub which is near the shooting scene.

“My son was a very vivacious young man,” his mother, Pamela Harris, told KCRA-TV. “Fun to be around, liked to party, smiling all the time. Don’t bother people. For this to happen is crazy. I’m just to the point right now, I don’t know what to do. I don’t even feel like this is real. I feel like this is a dream.”

His family members congregated at the crime scene Sunday after they hadn't heard from him for hours. Later that day, Harris was the first victim publicly identified by the coroner.

“This is a sad and terrible act of violence that took the lives of many,” his wife, Leticia Harris, told KCRA-TV. “I want answers so I can have closure for my children.”

YAMILE MARTINEZ-ANDRADE

Martinez-Andrade was killed in front of her best friend, according to KXTV-TV.

She was described as someone who “brought light to the room,” the station reported, and had a positive outlook.

“There was never a dull moment with her. She has a beautiful heart and a beautiful mind. Everyone misses her so much," her best friend, who was not named, told KXTV-TV.

JOSHUA HOYE-LUCCHESI

A memorial with white and blue balloons, candles and two empty bottles of Hennessy was left a block from the shooting in honor of Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi. On the ground, someone wrote “Josh" in what appeared to be blue paint.

“I love and miss you. Foreva n my heart!" someone wrote in black marker on a white balloon shaped like a star. “Things will never be the same," read another balloon.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Fond memories of Kyle "the G.R.O.A.T" Lowry

    Imman Adan is joined by Chris Walder to reflect on their best memories of Kyle Lowry. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Flyers bench Keith Yandle to end record ironman streak at 989 games

    Phil Kessel now owns the NHL's longest active ironman streak, sitting just 21 back of Yandle's consecutive games played record.

  • Kraken deal blow to Stars' playoff push with 4-1 victory

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jared McCann scored a short-handed goal in the first period, Ryan Donato converted on a breakaway early in the third period, and the Seattle Kraken beat the Dallas Stars 4-1 on Sunday night. McCann’s early goal was his 25th of the season and Donato added a beautiful finish five minutes into the third period to give the Kraken a cushion. It was Donato’s 14th of the season, tying his career-high. Yanni Gourde added a breakaway goal with 2:13 left and Karson Kuhlman scored an empty-n

  • Making the case for each of the NHL's Norris Trophy contenders

    Four players have legitimate arguments to win the Norris Trophy this season. Here's the case for each one.

  • He did it again. 93-year-old runner Canio Polosa of London, Ont., secures 3 more Canadian records

    Retired doctor, 93-year-old Canio Polosa was hoping to finish Saturday's 10K race in London, Ont., in an hour and 20 minutes. He'd been training all winter and had already secured a 5K Canadian Masters Athletics record last fall. Turns out Polosa is even faster than he thought. He finished the Springbank Sprint 10K in 1:14:04. How does he do it? "I just keep working, doing something that I think helps," said a soft-spoken Polosa at the end of the race. "It was so much better than he expected," s

  • Matthews nets 51st goal to help Toronto defeat Flyers

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 51st goal, Morgan Rielly had a goal and two assists, and the Toronto Maple Leafs won their fourth straight with a 6-3 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night. John Tavares, Wayne Simmonds, Timothy Liljegren and Pierre Engvall also scored for the Maple Leafs, who have netted 24 goals during their streak. Ivan Provorov had two goals and an assist and Kevin Hayes also scored for the Flyers, who have lost five of six. Philadel

  • Longtime Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens saw it all and told it well

    Former Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens, who earned Hall of Fame recognition in both lacrosse and hockey while criss-crossing the globe in more than three decades with the national news agency, has died after a battle with cancer. He was 74. Stevens was a rich character, a talented writer unflappable on deadline and someone who lived life to the fullest. In profiling Stevens ahead of his 2008 induction into the St. Catharines Sports Hall of Fame, Bernie Puchalski of the St. Catharines St

  • Joseph notches first hat trick, Senators top Red Wings 5-2

    DETROIT (AP) — Recently acquired Mathieu Joseph scored three times in the third period for his first career hat trick, Mads Sogaard made 27 saves in his NHL debut and the Ottawa Senators defeated the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Friday night. Joseph's three goals were his first for Ottawa since being dealt from Tampa Bay at the trade deadline. Josh Norris, playing in his home state for the first time in his pro career, scored on a power play for his 27th goal for the Seantors. Austin Watson added a

  • Kyle Lowry: ‘I miss everything about this city, this country, this organization'

    Raptors legend Kyle Lowry returned to Toronto on Sunday for the first time since being traded to the Miami Heat. He discussed what he misses about playing in Toronto, how impressed he’s been with the Raptors this season, what the transition to Miami has been like for him and his family, and much more. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Gostisbehere's OT goal lifts Coyotes past Blackhawks, 3-2

    CHICAGO (AP) — Shayne Gostisbehere scored on a deflection with 14.7 seconds left in overtime, Michael Carcone and Travis Boyd also scored, and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Sunday night. The win was only struggling Arizona’s second in the last nine games (2-6-1). The slumping Blackhawks lost their fifth straight (0-3-2) after a two-game winning streak. Gostisbehere’s game-winner came with Chicago’s Patrick Kane in the penalty box and deflected off Chicago center Jonathan

  • Senators' Josh Norris scores first career hat trick in 5-2 win over Red Wings

    OTTAWA — The first career hat trick for 22-year-old Ottawa Senators forward Josh Norris was memorable for him because of the opposing team. Norris, a Michigan native who drew up cheering for the Detroit Red Wings, scored three goals in Sunday's 5-2 win over the visiting Wings. "Definitely a little bit extra special," Norris said. Ottawa swept the weekend home-and-home against Detroit. Norris, who also scored in Friday's 5-2 victory in Detroit, reached the 30-goal mark this season his empty-net g

  • Nova Scotia women's curling team finishes perfect week with national title

    A Nova Scotia women's curling team will represent Canada at the world junior championship after winning a national title this week. Led by skip Taylour Stevens, Nova Scotia edged an Ontario team skipped by Emily Deschenes 7-5 in the championship game Friday in Stratford, Ont. The Nova Scotia team improved on a bronze-medal performance in 2020. "Honestly, it doesn't even feel real yet," Stevens said in an interview Saturday. "We can't wrap our head around it. It was an amazing week and I'm so pro

  • The Kyle Lowry influence on Siakam, VanVleet

    Kyle Lowry has left a mark on the city of Toronto, the Raptors organization and even some of its players. Imman Adan and Chris Walder discuss the ways they see Lowry’s game in Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam.Kyle Lowry has left a mark on the Toronto, the Raptors organization and even some of its players. Imman Adan and Chris Walder discuss the ways they see Lowry’s game in Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Matthews has hat trick, Maple Leafs beat Lightning 6-2

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Auston Matthews had three goals to tie the franchise single-season record for goals, and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 6-2 on Monday night. Matthews, who also had an assist and extended his goal streak to six games, had his seventh career hat trick — and fourth this season. The center equaled Rick Vaive’s mark with 54 goals set in 1981-82. Mitchell Marner had a goal and two assists, giving him 22 points (six goals, 16 assists) during a 10-game point stre

  • Sask. man says massive sports memorabilia collection stolen from locked storage unit

    Thousands of items in an extensive sports memorabilia collection have been stolen from a storage unit in northern Saskatchewan, according to the collection's owner. Aron Gratias said he had been storing his collection in a 40-foot locked storage container near Shellbrook while he relocated to Emma Lake. The memorabilia included a Wayne Gretzky rookie card along with signed, authenticated hockey jerseys. Gratias said the collection — focused almost entirely on Gretzky memorabilia — included thous

  • Fred VanVleet thinks there’s ‘less BS’ when a team has good chemistry

    Fred VanVleet weighed in on how special it would be to break Kyle Lowry’s Raptors three-point record, especially when they play against each other on Sunday. He also discussed adapting to playing through his knee injury, getting back in rhythm with the starting lineup, and the importance of team chemistry. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Ève Gascon becomes 1st female goalie to win QMJHL game in 22 years

    Gatineau Olympiques netminder Ève Gascon has become the first female goalie to win a game in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League in more than two decades. The 18-year-old from Laval, Que., stopped 23 shots in the team's 7-3 win Friday over the Drummondville Voltigeurs. It was Gascon's second start for the Olympiques, with her first game last month ending in a 5-4 loss to the Rimouski Oceanic. Gascon is the first woman to play in the league in 22 years, when Charline Labonté — also the most rec

  • Pascal Siakam discusses Kyle Lowry's impact on and off the court

    After Toronto's loss to Miami in Kyle Lowry's emotional return, Pascal Siakam said Lowry's leadership qualities, work ethic, ability to connect and bond with teammates and the way he always set a hardworking tone are some of the lasting traits that have impacted him most. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Has the NHL ever been better?

    In the absence of fascinating postseason races, the NHL is still delivering highly entertaining action on a night-to-night basis. Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the enhanced state of the game.

  • Eriksson Ek sets career high in goals, Wild top Capitals 5-1

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Joel Eriksson Ek scored his career-best 20th and 21st goals of the season and added an assist, and the Minnesota Wild cruised to a 5-1 victory over the Washington Capitals on Sunday night. Marcus Foligno built on one career-high with his 20th goal and set another with his 16th assist for the Wild, who have won nine of their last 10 games while earning a point in the other. Tyson Jost and Nicolas Deslauriers also scored as second-place Minnesota extended its lead to five points