Victim in Olathe shooting graduated from Shawnee Mission West last year; six teens charged

Laura Bauer, Maia Bond
·2 min read
Tammy Ljungblad/tljungblad@kcstar.com

Marco Cardino, the 19-year-old who was fatally shot last week in Olathe, had graduated from Shawnee Mission West High School a year ago.

On May 14, Cardino, of Smithville, was found by police in his car at Black Bob Park suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Six teens have been charged with first-degree murder in juvenile court. Johnson County prosecutors filed motions this week to charge the four 14-year-olds as adults. The other two will not be tried as adults because they are 13 years old.

Olathe Attorney Carl Cornwell represents one of the teens arrested.

“My client is 14 years old and they are trying to waive him to adult status,” Cornwell told The Star. “I’m surprised they’re trying to do that. … I’ve never had one this young where they are trying to waive.”

The circumstances that led to the shooting remain unclear, but aggravated battery and criminal discharge of a firearm are listed as felonies that contributed to the murder charge.

The 14 year olds have first appearances scheduled next month.

Court documents indicate that the four 14 year olds have been Johnson County middle school students and are in the Olathe and Blue Valley school districts.

Cardino attended Shawnee Mission South High School before graduating in May 2021 from Shawnee Mission West High School. Prior to that, he attended Indian Woods Middle School, Rosehill Elementary School and Shawanoe Elementary School, said David Smith, a spokesman for the Shawnee Mission School District.

According to records from Johnson County District Court, Cardino had also worked at an Outback Steakhouse and Chick-fil-A.

In September, 2020, he was charged with aggravated burglary. He spent 79 days in detention, and was sentenced to house arrest and then probation after pleading guilty, court documents said.

