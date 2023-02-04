Victim of Met Police sex predator says she wants him to spend 40 years in jail

The first victim of sex predator police officer David Carrick to reveal her identity has said that she wants him to spend the next 40 years behind bars.

Darciane Nunes Da Silva, 43, waived her anonymity in an interview with the Sunday People as she believes that there are more victims of the former Metropolitan Police officer who have yet to come forward.

Ms Da Silva said was abused by Carrick while she was in a relationship with him.

She told the paper that he strangled and violently slapped her, controlled every part of her life, spied on her with hidden cameras, and punished her when she did not obey him by releasing his snakes from their enclosure.

Carrick served as a Met officer for 20 years before being unmasked as one of the country’s most prolific sex offenders.

The 48-year-old was sacked from the force for gross misconduct after admitting 49 criminal charges – including 24 counts of rape against 12 women over an 18-year period.

He is due to be sentenced for the crimes at Southwark Crown Court on Monday.

Ms Da Silva said she does not believe that Carrick can ever change.

“I would like him to get 40 years in jail,” she said.

“I think that would be fair because I know some of his victims lost 20 years because of what he did. He needs to be punished.

“I don’t believe he can ever change and I worry that if he gets out he will hurt someone else.

“But I hope by then he will be so old he won’t be able to.”

She said that her abuse at the hands of Carrick left her “suicidal” and that she hopes her bravery in speaking out will inspire other women to come forward.

The Brazilian said that she first met Carrick at a pub in London after matching with him on a dating app.

She described him as initially seeming like the perfect man. However, she said he soon became aggressive and violent, controlling her diet and bed time, as well as forcing her to let him use handcuffs and sex toys on her.

“He knew how to manipulate me,” she told the Sunday People.

“He was always threatening me and telling me, ‘I’m a policeman and I’m going to deport you if you don’t do what I want’.”

She added that on two occasions he released snakes on the floor to terrify her.

“Twice as a punishment he released the snakes on our floor,” she said.

“I was on top of the sofa yelling and screaming.”

Ms Da Silva left Carrick in July 2020, and later reported him to the police in March 2021.

She alleges that she withdrew her complaint after initially getting no support.

However, she said she reopened it a month later at the request of the police after they told her that another victim had come forward.