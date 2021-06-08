Victim injured in reported Chapel Hill road rage shooting. Have you seen this car?

Chapel Hill police are looking for a blue car involved in a road-rage incident Monday night in which another person reported being shot at and injured.

The victim told police that he began yelling with four occupants of the blue car about being cut off around 7 p.m. Monday near Fordham Boulevard and Sage Road.

A passenger in the blue car fired a gun, hitting his car and injuring his legs, the victim reported.

The driver of the blue car kept going south on Fordham Boulevard.

The victim was taken to UNC Hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police reported.

Chapel Hill police are seeking more information about what happened and about the blue car and the people involved in the incident.

Anyone with information can call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 919-942-7515, or leave a tip online at crimestoppers-chcunc.org.

Calls to Crime Stoppers are confidential and anonymous, and the caller may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to an arrest.