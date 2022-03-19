Victim ID’ed in fatal DUI crash on Marks Avenue. She was a 17-year old Fresno student

Joshua Tehee
·1 min read

A 17-year old high school student has been identified as the victim in a fatal crash Friday night at Marks and Jensen avenues in Fresno.

On Saturday, the Fresno County Coroner’s Office confirmed Sarahi Ramirez of Fresno was killed in the crash.

Ramirez was a senior at W.E.B. DuBois Public Charter School, the coroner’s office said.

Ramirez was driving westbound on Jensen Avenue when her vehicle was struck in the intersection of Marks and Jensen by a driver who failed to stop at the posted sign. Ramirez was wearing a seat belt but was seriously injured. She was taken to Community Regional Medical Center where she later died.

The driver of the second vehicle was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from his SUV into a field at the intersection’s northwest corner. The driver was also hospitalized but was later arrested for felony DUI and gross vehicular manslaughter, according to California Highway Patrol. The man, who was not identified, will be booked into Fresno County Jail once he’s recovered, the CHP said.

