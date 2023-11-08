Victim’s ex-wife, 2nd suspect indicted on murder in beating of man at Fort Worth bullring

Two suspects who were arrested on suspicion of murder in a deadly September 2022 assault have been indicted by a Tarrant County grand jury on murder charges, according to court documents.

Francisco Castro Ruiz, 43, and Macaria Ruiz, 36, were arrested in February in the beating death of Macaria Ruiz’s ex-husband, 37-year-old Apolonio Aguilar Mata. On Sept. 12, they were each indicted on a murder charge.

Fort Worth police responded to Baylor Hospital on Sept. 5, 2022, and detectives determined that Aguilar Mata was attacked at the Plaza Mexico bullring at 1000 Oak Grove Court South.

Several people were believed to have beaten the victim, police said.

Aguilar Mata died at about 3 a.m. in the emergency room due to blunt force injuries he sustained from the assault, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office. The manner of his death was ruled a homicide.

A witness who was at Plaza Mexico the night of the assault told police in an interview that the victim’s ex-wife, Macaria, showed up at Plaza Mexico with her new boyfriend and his friends, attempting to cause a scene, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

When Aguilar Mata was leaving, the witness heard he was tackled from behind and a fight ensued that was eventually broken up, according to the affidavit.

The witness told police that not long after the fight, she saw a crowd of people running toward the exit and saw four men pulling Aguilar Mata out of the driver’s seat of his truck and assaulting him.

She saw one of the male suspects “striking and kicking” Aguilar Mata, the affidavit states. The witness also observed Macaria, who she referred to as “Maka,” kicking Aguilar Mata numerous times in the head as he was on the ground.

After Macaria was pulled off of Aguilar Mata, she was yelling, “hit him in the head,” witnesses told police, according to the affidavit.

A second witness who was also at Plaza Mexico also told police in an interview that she saw a total of four people punching and kicking Apolonio Aguilar, including Macaria and Francisco, who she referred to as “Cisco,” according to the affidavit.

The second witness told police Francisco was one of the two men seen kicking Aguilar Mata while he was on the ground.