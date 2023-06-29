Victim of Ealing ‘murder’ named as 77-year-old Ann Murphy

(Google)

Police have named the victim of an alleged murder in Ealing as 77-year-old Ann Murphy.

Officers were called to a property on Harold Road just after 6.30pm on Sunday following concerns over the welfare of a woman.

On arrival, officers discovered Ann inside the property. She was pronounced dead at scene.

A post-mortem found the cause of Ann’s death to have been a head injury.

A 74-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder. He was taken to hospital due to concerns for his health, where he remains.

The suspect and the victim were known to each other. Her family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil John said: “This is a tragic incident and our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Ann during this difficult time.

“Our investigation is progressing and I would like to reassure members of the community that colleagues from the Specialist Crime Command are working around the clock to establish the circumstances surrounding Ann’s death.

“We have made one arrest and are not looking for anyone else at this time in relation to this investigations.

“We would reiterate our appeal for anyone with any information to come forward and speak with officers. I also encourage anyone with concerns to speak with officers on patrol or contact their neighborhood policing team.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference CAD 6289/25Jun.