Victim of bedbug bites receives compensation from Premier Inn

Beware: Bedbugs made Vicky Hills' stay in Hastings memorable for all the wrong reasons - Reuters/Stephanie Lecocq

The Premier Inn has apoligised to a guest and given her compensation after she was bitten by bed bugs following a stay at one of its hotels.

Vicky Hills discovered several bite marks on her legs after a trip to Hastings, East Sussex, in August. She first thought they were from mosquitoes.

But a pharmacist subsequently told her the bites could be from bed bugs, which a GP later confirmed. She claims to have been left with some scarring from the bites.

Ms Hills from Dunstable, Bedfordshire, was forced to dispose of her home bedding, was given a course on antibiotics and bought bug traps to get rid of the insects.

Premier Inn refunded the £78 cost of her room within 10 days but compensation for the new bedding, bug traps and medication took nearly two months to be paid.

Premier Inn ultimately refunded Ms Hills £390 after her harrowing stay - PA/Mike Egerton

Speaking on the JVS Show on BBC Three Counties Radio, which helps with consumer issues, raise awareness and to seek refunds, she described the ordeal.

Ms Hills said: “They were incredibly itchy, incredibly painful. I had two lines up the front of my leg and then I started getting them on my shoulder and arms.”

After appearing on the BBC show, she reportedly received a further £312 from the hotel. Premier Inn apologised and said it was pleased to have resolved the issue.

A spokesperson said: “We have rigorous processes in place to both react to and prevent issues on the rare occasion they do arise.

“As soon as our team were aware of this complaint the room was put on lockdown and independent experts immediately called in to resolve the issue using a specialist treatment, with no further cases reported. We’ve apologised to the guest and are glad to have been able to resolve the issue to her satisfaction.”