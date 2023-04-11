Victaria Saxton’s selection gives Gamecocks school-record 5 WNBA draftees

South Carolina women’s basketball continued its record-setting run through the 2023 WNBA Draft on Monday with a fifth selection.

The Indiana Fever drafted forward Victaria Saxton No. 25 overall with the first pick of the third round, reuniting her with USC teammate and No. 1 overall pick Aliyah Boston.

Saxton is the South Carolina’s fifth 2023 draft pick, joining Boston, forward Laeticia Amihere (No. 8 to the Atlanta Dream), guard Zia Cooke (No. 10 to the Los Angeles Sparks) and guard Brea Beal (No. 24 to the Minnesota Lynx).

Saxton, a fifth-year senior, averaged 4.9 points and 3.1 rebounds per game for USC in 2022-23 and started all 37 games for the Gamecocks’ 36-1 Final Four squad.

Her selection helps USC and coach Dawn Staley set a new program record for most picks in a single draft; the Gamecocks’ previous high was three draft picks in 2017.