Vicky McClure signs up for Beat The Streets festival

Organisers said Vicky McClure was known for how much she did for Nottingham

Line of Duty star Vicky McClure and director Shane Meadows are due to take part in a charity music festival.

The pair - who worked together on This Is England - will be in conversation at the Nottingham Beat The Streets festival on 29 January.

The festival will raise funds for Framework, a charity that supports homeless people in the region.

Organiser George Akins said: "I'm delighted Vicky and Shane are joining us."

The stars, who both have strong connections with the city, will appear at the Rescue Rooms in Goldsmith Street.

Shane Meadows worked with Vicky McClure on This Is England

Mr Akins added: "Both are known for how much they put back into the city whether it's creating opportunities for young actors or with Vicky's Dementia Choir, so they are the perfect pair to join us at the fifth outing of our charity festival."

Since launching in 2018, Beat The Streets has donated £320,000 to Framework.

Legendary Nottingham folk-punk band Ferocious Dog is headlining the festival.

Tickets, which are priced from a £10 minimum donation, are on sale online.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.