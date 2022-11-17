Vicky Bowman: Former UK ambassador among prisoners to be freed in Myanmar

·2 min read
Portrait of Burmese artist Htein Lin with his wife Vicky Bowman and their baby Aurora. Karen Weber Gallery, Central. 21 MARCH 2008
Former UK envoy to Myanmar Vicky Bowman (R) and her husband, Burmese artist Htein Lin (L) have been freed (file photo)

Myanmar's military is to release 6,000 prisoners including a former UK ambassador, a Japanese filmmaker and an Australian adviser to the country's ousted leader.

Ex-diplomat Vicky Bowman and Toru Kubota were jailed earlier this year while Sean Turnell was detained shortly after the 2021 coup.

The military junta said the pardons were to mark Myanmar National Day.

The military has arrested more than 16,000 people since seizing power.

It overthrew Aung San Suu Kyi's democratically elected government in February 2021 - sparking huge protests across the country and a widespread resistance movement.

Ms Bowman served as the UK's envoy to Myanmar between 2002 and 2006, and was running the Yangon-based Myanmar Centre for Responsible Business (MCRB) at the time of her arrest.

A fluent Burmese speaker, she is a well-known member of Myanmar's small international community. Her husband Htein Lin is a former political prisoner.

The couple were detained when they returned to the city from a home they have in Shan State. Military authorities charged them both with failing to register her as living at a different address.

However the case was likely to have been about wider political concerns than immigration offences, for which foreigners are rarely prosecuted in Myanmar.

Sean Turnell and Aung San Suu Kyi
Sean Turnell (left) was convicted of security breaches along with Myanmar's former leader Aung San Suu Kyi (right)

Mr Turnell meanwhile was detained in Yangon in February 2021, days after the military launched its coup, and was jailed for three years under the Official Secrets Act.

He was a close adviser of ousted opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi, who since her overthrow has been sentenced to more than 20 years in prison on a range of charges.

At the time, the Australian government said it rejected the court's ruling in Mr Turnell's case, noting their citizen had been tried in a closed military court.

Documentary maker Toru Kobuta, 26, was arrested in July near an anti-government rally in Yangon. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison on sedition charges and for violating the electronic communications law. According to Reporters Without Borders, at least 68 journalists were detained in Myanmar before today's amnesty.

Kubota, who first arrived in Myanmar in July, was filming a "documentary featuring a Myanmar person", a friend of his was reported to have said earlier this year.

According to filmmaker site Film Freeway, Kubota started his career when he met a Rohingya refugee in Japan in 2014, and subsequently made "several films about refugees and ethnic issues in Myanmar".

The military in Myanmar has been accused of widespread human rights violations since seizing power. According to monitoring group Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, more than 2,400 people have been killed by the military since the coup.

Latest Stories

  • US House win by ex-combat pilot cements Republican control

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Republican Rep. Mike Garcia, a former Navy fighter pilot, scored an upset U.S. House win in a strongly Democratic district Wednesday, handing the GOP control of the chamber and giving the party a rare reason to celebrate in a state dominated by Democrats. The conservative Republican was reelected to a third term in a district that has a 12.5-point Democratic registration edge and was carried by then-presidential candidate Joe Biden by double digits in 2020. It was Garcia's thi

  • Bipartisan Senate collective 'confident' they have enough votes to codify same-sex marriage

    Bipartisan Senate collective 'confident' they have enough votes to codify same-sex marriage

  • 12 Republican senators so far have broken with their party to support a bill codifying same-sex marriage

    The bill surpassed the 60-vote threshold during a procedural vote on Wednesday, clearing the way for final passage in the Senate later this week.

  • Donald and Melania Trump introduced into hall

    Donald and Melania Trump introduced into hall

  • Herschel Walker rants about vampires at Georgia campaign rally

    Hershal Walker rants about vampires at Georgia campaign rally"I don't know if you know, vampires are cool people, are they not?" -- Herschel Walker's speech on vampires came during an obscure campaign race OAN

  • Murdoch’s Wall Street Journal Fires Another Shot at ‘Loser’ Trump Ahead of Expected 2024 Campaign Launch

    The former president is slated to make a "major announcement" later Tuesday

  • Canada is about to play in the World Cup. Here's everything you need to become a soccer expert

    With a week to go until the FIFA World Cup begins, Canada's national men's team is putting the final touches on preparations for a tournament 36 years in the making. The team had only qualified once previously — in 1986 — which means a whole new generation of supporters are gearing up to cheer for the national squad as it enters the world's top soccer tournament. To help Canadians understand the path to a title win, and who might eventually prevail, CBC News has prepared a guide for bandwagon fa

  • Chiefs WR Smith-Schuster placed in concussion protocol

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was ruled out for the rest of Kansas City's game against the Jaguars on Sunday after a scary hit by Jacksonville safety Andre Cisco left him in the concussion protocol. Smith-Schuster was coming across the middle to catch a pass from Patrick Mahomes when Cisco hit him high, drawing flags from the officials. Smith-Schuster was left motionless on the turf with his hands momentarily frozen in a scene reminiscent of the concussion sust

  • After a career calling some of Canada's greatest moments, Steve Armitage gets his call to the Hall of Fame

    With all the noise that's out there, I'm missing the sound of his voice and I'm willing to wager that I'm not alone. For most of the past six decades, Steve Armitage has been a genius when it comes to delivering the spontaneous and immediate description of sport — any kind of sport. He's the ultimate play caller who possesses that unique ability to capture the drama of a race. Steve's retired now, living the good life and playing golf or going fishing whenever he can. When I contacted him not so

  • Herdman always believed Canada belonged at World Cup. Now an entire country does too

    John Herdman believed when virtually no one else did. Canada was going to the World Cup in 2022. That was the message at his first camp in charge, in March 2018 in Murcia, Spain. "He told us the goal in that very first meeting — which was to qualify for the World Cup. He said it then and there," said Toronto FC midfielder Jonathan Osorio. "He had the vision long before anybody else did. Nobody there was thinking about 2026. We were all focused on the next thing right in front of us — which was t

  • Blue Jays trade All-Star outfielder Teoscar Hernandez to Mariners

    The Toronto Blue Jays outfielder was dealt to the Seattle Mariners for a pair of arms on Wednesday.

  • Suspended Irving won't return for Nets on Sunday vs Lakers

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Brooklyn guard Kyrie Irving won't play Sunday against the Los Angeles Lakers, the first game he is eligible to return after he was suspended by the Nets for refusing to say he had no antisemitic beliefs. Coach Jacque Vaughn said Saturday before the Nets beat the Clippers that Irving wouldn't play, but provided no other updates. After remaining in Los Angeles to play the Lakers, the Nets continue their road trip with games in Sacramento and Portland. The Nets said when they sus

  • Canada rides strong second-half performance to down the Dutch in men's rugby test

    AMSTERDAM — Canada scored 24 second-half points en route to a 37-25 win over the Netherlands on Saturday in an international rugby test match. The 28th-ranked Dutch kept it tight in the first half with the game tied 13-13 at the break under bright sunshine. But the 22nd-ranked Canadian men kept coming and took control in the second half until the Dutch scored two late tries. Ross Braude, Lindsey Stevens, Lucas Rumball and Josh Larsen scored tries for Canada. Cooper Coats kicked four conversions

  • NFL road trip: Beyond Germany, league eyes Spain, France

    MUNICH (AP) — The NFL wants to keep its European tour going now that Germany has joined Britain in hosting games. Spain and France are atop the league's wish list as it continues to look internationally for revenue growth. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Seattle Seahawks 21-16 on Sunday at Allianz Arena — a first for Germany as part of a four-year deal that the league hopes will extend long-term. London has hosted regular-season games since 2007. Beyond Germany, which could also get additional

  • Seattle's Rodríguez, Atlanta's Harris voted top rookies

    NEW YORK (AP) — Seattle's Julio Rodríguez and Atlanta''s Michael Harris II, a pair of 21-year-old center fielders, were voted Rookies of the Year on Monday. Rodriguez hit .284 with 28 homers, 75 RBIs and 25 stolen bases in helping the Mariners reach the postseason for the first time since 2001. He won the American League honor by receiving 29 of 30 first-place votes and one second for 148 points from a Baseball Writers’ Association of America panel. Harris batted .297 with 19 homers, 64 RBIs and

  • Celtics claim 8th straight win, beat Hawks 126-101

    ATLANTA (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 22 points to lead a balanced Boston attack and the East-leading Celtics stretched their winning streak to eight with a 126-101 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night. The Celtics were missing injured guards Marcus Smart and Malcolm Brogdon. It hardly mattered. There were plenty of players to fill the void against the Hawks, who were coming off a big win at Milwaukee and eager to show they could challenge the best in the conference. Not on this night.

  • Titans get QB Ryan Tannehill back after 2 games vs Denver

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans will have quarterback Ryan Tannehill back against the Denver Broncos after the 11-year veteran missed the past two games with a sprained right ankle. The Titans (5-3) will need the veteran with cornerback Kristian Fulton becoming the fifth Tennessee defensive starter declared out against Denver (3-5). Tannehill sprained his right ankle Oct. 23 in a win over Indianapolis. Rookie Malik Willis replaced him and went 1-1 in Tannehill's absence. The Titans

  • Tough stretch awaits as Patriots chase playoffs after bye

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots returned from their bye week very much in the AFC playoff picture. But so is everyone else in an AFC East that suddenly has the most parity in the NFL. Entering Week 11 it's the only division in the league featuring all four teams with records above .500. New England (5-4) is last among them, yet currently holds the AFC’s final wild-card spot. Sunday’s home matchup with the New York Jets will begin a tough stretch that will see New England play three games o

  • Russell wins his 1st F1 race in Mercedes 1-2 at Brazilian GP

    SAO PAULO (AP) — Chased to the end by Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton, a tearful George Russell won his first race in Formula One on Sunday by 1 1/2 seconds at the Brazilian Grand Prix. It was also Mercedes' first GP win of an otherwise disappointing season with Hamilton making it an impressive 1-2 for the team in a statement of intent for next season. Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr. completed the podium at Interlagos. The 24-year-old Russell dominated the race in Sao Paulo from the start, which had

  • Switzerland beats Australia to win Billie Jean King Cup

    GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Belinda Bencic keeps delivering big titles for Switzerland. The Olympic singles champion made sure Switzerland won the biggest prize in women's team tennis for the first time on Sunday, completing a near-perfect tournament by beating Australia's Alja Tomljanovic in straight sets in the Billie Jean King Cup final. The win gave Switzerland an unassailable 2-0 lead after Jil Teichmann outlasted Australia's Storm Sanders 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 in the opening singles match. Bencic had